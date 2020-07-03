Ghislaine Maxwell accused of raping teenage girl ’20 or 30 times’ — until Epstein got her pregnant: report

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested on Thursday, is no longer just accused of facilitating notorious billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking and grooming his victims — according to Fox News, one woman is claiming Maxwell was a child predator herself.
“A woman groomed by Jeffrey Epstein and his confidante Ghislaine Maxwell claims Maxwell raped her ‘more than 20 or 30 times’ when she was a teenager in the 1990s,” reported Rachel Olding at The Daily Beast. “The woman, who asked for her identity to be concealed, told Fox News in an interview that she was willing testify against Maxwell.”
“The woman said she was introduced to the pair by a friend in Florida, and Maxwell would often pick her up from school and take her shopping,” said the report. “She was sexually abused repeatedly by Epstein and Maxwell until she fell pregnant with Epstein’s baby at 16. She said the couple threatened her into silence and she aborted the baby.”
Epstein, who spent decades as a powerful wealth manager for the super-rich surrounded by rumors and investigations, was charged with a litany of sexual offenses last year stemming from his alleged child sex trafficking operation. He was shortly found dead in an apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell.
