Quantcast
Connect with us

Ghislaine Maxwell accused of raping teenage girl ’20 or 30 times’ — until Epstein got her pregnant: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested on Thursday, is no longer just accused of facilitating notorious billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking and grooming his victims — according to Fox News, one woman is claiming Maxwell was a child predator herself.

“A woman groomed by Jeffrey Epstein and his confidante Ghislaine Maxwell claims Maxwell raped her ‘more than 20 or 30 times’ when she was a teenager in the 1990s,” reported Rachel Olding at The Daily Beast. “The woman, who asked for her identity to be concealed, told Fox News in an interview that she was willing testify against Maxwell.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The woman said she was introduced to the pair by a friend in Florida, and Maxwell would often pick her up from school and take her shopping,” said the report. “She was sexually abused repeatedly by Epstein and Maxwell until she fell pregnant with Epstein’s baby at 16. She said the couple threatened her into silence and she aborted the baby.”

Epstein, who spent decades as a powerful wealth manager for the super-rich surrounded by rumors and investigations, was charged with a litany of sexual offenses last year stemming from his alleged child sex trafficking operation. He was shortly found dead in an apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Down in the dumps’: There’s a dark cloud hanging over Trump and the GOP

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

Countless polls have shown President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, often by double digits. At the same time, many of the polls reflect a pessimistic mood among U.S. voters as the country continues to be battered by the coronavirus pandemic and double-digit unemployment — a plausible reason for an incumbent performing poorly in his re-election.

Conservative journalist Jennifer Rubin pointed to that mood of pessimism in her Washington Post column, arguing that Trump is badly out of touch with U.S. voters.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ghislaine Maxwell accused of raping teenage girl ’20 or 30 times’ — until Epstein got her pregnant: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested on Thursday, is no longer just accused of facilitating notorious billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking and grooming his victims — according to The Daily Beast, one woman is claiming Maxwell was a child predator herself.

"A woman groomed by Jeffrey Epstein and his confidante Ghislaine Maxwell claims Maxwell raped her 'more than 20 or 30 times' when she was a teenager in the 1990s," reported Rachel Olding. "The woman, who asked for her identity to be concealed, told Fox News in an interview that she was willing testify against Maxwell."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The US isn’t in a second wave of coronavirus – the first wave never ended

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 3, 2020

By

After sustained declines in the number of COVID-19 cases over recent months, restrictions are starting to ease across the United States. Numbers of new cases are falling or stable at low numbers in some states, but they are surging in many others. Overall, the U.S. is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of new cases a day, and by late June, had surpassed the peak rate of spread in early April.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image