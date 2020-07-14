Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking minors for ex-partner Epstein
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty in a New York court Tuesday to sex trafficking minors for her former partner, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The 58-year-old denied six charges related to alleged crimes committed by Epstein, a well-connected sex offender who killed himself in prison while awaiting trial last summer.
Maxwell appeared in a Manhattan federal court via video link from Brooklyn’s high-security Metropolitan Detention Center, where she is being held following her arrest this month.
Prosecutors accuse Maxwell, daughter of the late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, of helping Epstein “recruit, groom and ultimately abuse” multiple underage girls.
The alleged crimes occurred between 1994 and 1997, and relate to three women — one of whom was just 14 years old when she was sexually abused, according to the indictment.
Maxwell allegedly befriended the girls with shopping and cinema trips, and later coaxed them into giving Epstein nude massages during which he would engage in sex acts.
Prosecutors say Maxwell sometimes participated in the alleged abuse — which occurred at her London home and at Epstein properties in Manhattan, Palm Beach and New Mexico.
They allege she “persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced” minor victims to travel across US state lines and abroad for the purpose of the illegal sex acts.
Maxwell has been charged with four counts relating to the trafficking, including transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
She also faces two counts of perjury for allegedly lying about the claims during a 2016 civil lawsuit.
Maxwell could serve up to 35 years in prison if found guilty.
Trump is refusing to talk with China: ‘They hit us with the plague’
During his interview on Tuesday with CBS News' Catherine Herridge, President Donald Trump said he does not intend to speak with China for a second round of trade talks, and blamed them for infecting America with the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm not interested right now in talking to China," said Trump. "We made a great trade deal was done, the ink wasn't even try and they hit us with the plague."
COVID-19 originated in China, with the first publicly reported cases in the city of Wuhan. However, experts believe one of the first and largest outbreaks of the virus in the United States came from Europe.
COVID-19
‘Dangerous and breeds distrust’: Trump administration ripped for bypassing CDC with coronavirus data
According to a new report from the New York Times, starting Wednesday, the Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all coronavirus patient information to a central database in Washington.
"The new instructions are contained in a little-noticed document posted this week on the Department of Health and Human Services’ website, Sheryl Gay Stolberg reports. From now on, H.H.S., and not the C.D.C., will collect daily reports about the patients that each hospital is treating, how many beds and ventilators are available, and other information vital to tracking the pandemic," the Times reports.
‘It’s freedom of speech’: Trump defends Confederate flag — and compares it to Black Lives Matter
During an interview with CBS News' Catherine Herridge on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was pressed on whether he stands by his remark in 2015 that the Confederate flag should only be displayed in museums.
Trump replied that he believes the flag "is freedom of speech" just like "Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about." He declined to answer the question specifically.
The confederate flag “is freedom of speech,” Pres. Trump says when asked whether he still believes the flag belongs in a museum. “Whether it’s confederate flags or Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about. It’s freedom of speech.” pic.twitter.com/WtdESdmCSy