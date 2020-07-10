Ghislaine Maxwell seeks release on $5 million bail
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers asked a New York court Friday to release her on bail of $5 million, insisting she will stay in America to fight sex abuse charges related to Jeffrey Epstein.
The British socialite has been charged with sex trafficking minors for Epstein, her former boyfriend and convicted sex offender who killed himself in prison last summer while awaiting trial.
In documents filed with the Southern District of New York, her attorneys said the daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell “vigorously” denies the charges and “intends to fight them.”
They argued that “she is not a flight risk” and asked Judge Alison Nathan to release her from custody on $5 million bail, signed by six of her associates and secured by a $3.75 million property in Britain.
Maxwell’s defense team said she would surrender her passports from the United States, Britain and France and would confine herself to a property in New York with electronic GPS monitoring.
They added that the COVID-19 crisis would put Maxwell’s health at “serious risk” if she continues to be incarcerated.
The bail hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:00 pm (1700 GMT). Prosecutors will argue for Maxwell, 58, to remain behind bars.
The charges against her include conspiracy to entice minors as young as 14 years old to travel in order to engage in illegal sex acts and perjury.
Maxwell is also accused of taking part in some of the sexual abuse.
She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump campaign headquarters in Virginia shut down for COVID-19 after staffers pressured against wearing face masks
President Donald Trump's campaign office, located in northern Virginia just outside of Washington, was forced to shut down after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Politico reported Friday that for a week cleaners were brought into the headquarters to scrub surfaces, disinfect equipment and try and stave off the coronavirus from hitting the campaign more than it already has.
While in Tulsa, Oklahoma, eight members of Trump's advance team contracted the coronavirus, including Secret Service agents. While in Arizona the following week, more of Trump's Secret Service got the virus. To make matters worse, when Trump headed to South Dakota for a Fourth of July celebration, his son's girlfriend, who also works on the campaign, contracted the virus.
Ghislaine Maxwell seeks release on $5 million bail
Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers asked a New York court Friday to release her on bail of $5 million, insisting she will stay in America to fight sex abuse charges related to Jeffrey Epstein.
The British socialite has been charged with sex trafficking minors for Epstein, her former boyfriend and convicted sex offender who killed himself in prison last summer while awaiting trial.
In documents filed with the Southern District of New York, her attorneys said the daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell "vigorously" denies the charges and "intends to fight them."
They argued that "she is not a flight risk" and asked Judge Alison Nathan to release her from custody on $5 million bail, signed by six of her associates and secured by a $3.75 million property in Britain.
Breaking Banner
Conservative pastor heartbroken that Trump has proven many Christians are ‘ignorant, greedy, and hypocritical’
Writing in The Atlantic this Friday, Peter Wehner takes a renewed look at President Trump's white evangelical Christian base, saying that they've sacrifices whatever alleged principles they had in order to support Trump -- a decision that brought them nothing in return.
"Legislatively, Trump, compared with other presidents, has not achieved all that much for the pro-life cause and religious-liberties protection," Wehner writes. "For example, George W. Bush’s pro-life record is stronger and Bill Clinton achieved more in the area of religious liberties, signing into law the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. ... Trump has also achieved next to nothing in terms of enacting education reforms."