Ghislaine Maxwell set for first New York hearing in Epstein sex abuse case
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is due to make her first appearance in a New York court on sex trafficking charges related to Jeffrey Epstein this week, court documents show.
Maxwell — who was arrested and charged last Thursday — is due to be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court on Friday, according to a letter prosecutors submitted to the judge.
She faces six counts related to crimes allegedly committed by Epstein, her former boyfriend and a convicted sex offender who killed himself in prison while awaiting trial last summer.
They include perjury and conspiracy to entice minors as young as 14 years old to travel in order to engage in illegal sex acts. Maxwell is also accused of taking part in some of the sexual abuse.
Prosecutors have requested that Maxwell, the 58-year-old daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, be denied bail during Friday’s hearing.
They say she is an “extreme” flight risk, pointing out that she has passports from the United States, Britain and France.
The attorneys also say they have identified 15 bank accounts associated with her in the last four years. The total balance of these accounts has ranged from hundreds of thousands of dollars to more than $20 million.
Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.
“In short, Maxwell has three passports, large sums of money, extensive international connections, and absolutely no reason to stay in the United States and face the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence,” the prosecution said in its detention memo.
Maxwell, born in France but raised in Britain, is being transferred to New York from New Hampshire where she was detained by FBI agents and New York police on Thursday morning after months of living in seclusion.
The New York Post has reported that Maxwell will be held in the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison in Brooklyn.
Epstein, 66, hanged himself in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors for sex. He had pleaded not guilty.
Two prison guards have been charged with failing to monitor him properly.
Maxwell is accused of recruiting girls to perform sexual favors for Epstein between 1994 and 1997. She is also accused of repeatedly lying under oath during a 2016 civil trial.
Epstein was a wealthy hedge fund manager who befriended countless celebrities over the years, including Britain’s Prince Andrew.
The royal, who was introduced to Epstein by Maxwell, vehemently denies claims he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured by Epstein.
Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages, but served just 13 months in jail under a secret plea deal struck with the then state prosecutor.
While his death was ruled a suicide, it has fueled conspiracy theories, most speculating he was murdered to stop him from revealing compromising information about wealthy acquaintances.
© 2020 AFP
‘Monumental victory’: Tribes and climate activists celebrate court-ordered shutdown of Dakota Access pipeline
"If the events of 2020 have taught us anything, it's that health and justice must be prioritized early on in any decision-making process if we want to avoid a crisis later on."
A U.S. district court on Monday delivered a major win to local Indigenous organizers and climate activists—and a significant blow to the fossil fuel industry and the Trump administration—by ordering the Dakota Access Pipeline to be shut down and emptied of oil by Aug. 5 while federal regulators conduct an environmental review of the project.
‘Highly intoxicated’ white men arrested after harassing Black family with Nazi salutes: police
A group of seven "highly intoxicated" white men were arrested at an Oregon beach over the weekend after they harassed a Black family by yelling racial slurs and making Nazi salutes.
The Oregonian reports that Lincoln City Police officers were called to the beach in front of the Inn at Spanish Head on Saturday night amid reports that a group of men were setting off illegal fireworks.
Upon arriving at the scene, the officers formed a barricade between the men and the Black family they were harassing, allowing the family to safely leave the area.
LISTEN: Lindsey Graham breaks with Trump after president demands an apology from NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) broke with President Donald Trump attack on NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.
The president called on Wallace to apologize, after the racing association investigated a noose found in his garage -- which turns out to have been placed there long before Wallace started using the facility.
Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!