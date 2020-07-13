Quantcast
Ghislaine Maxwell wrapped her cell phone in tin foil in ‘a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection’: Feds

1 min ago

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell kept a cell phone wrapped in tin foil, according to a new report in The New York Times.

“When F.B.I. agents went to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell on the morning of July 2 on a remote property in New Hampshire, they broke through her locked gate, approached the front door and announced themselves, telling her to open the door, federal prosecutors said in newly filed court papers on Monday,” the newspaper reported. “Through a window, the agents saw her ignore their order and flee to another room in the house, quickly shutting the door behind her, the prosecutors wrote.”

The report added one fascinating detail.

“The agents forcibly entered and took Ms. Maxwell into custody. Prosecutors said that during a search of the house, investigators found a cellphone wrapped in tin foil on top of a desk — which they interpreted as “a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection” by law enforcement,” The Times reported.

“As these facts make plain, there should be no question that the defendant is skilled at living in hiding,” prosecutors alleged.


WATCH: Bill Barr’s face falls when a reporter asks him about the Roger Stone commutation

12 mins ago

July 13, 2020

On Friday, President Donald Trump saved veteran GOP operative Roger Stone from federal prison by commuting his sentence. Attorney General Bill Barr, before the commutation, had said that he considered Stone’s prison sentence fair. But when CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang asked Barr to weigh in on the commutation, he had no comment.

Jiang approached Barr, introducing herself and asking the attorney general, “Do you have any comment on the Stone commutation?.” Barr smiled when Jiang first introduced herself, but after hearing the question, he immediately turned away from the CBS reporter and ignored her.

Columnist blows the lid off Tucker Carlson’s white nationalist problem as Fox tries to portray racist staffer as a bad apple

50 mins ago

July 13, 2020

Writing in The Nation this Monday, columnist Jeet Heer addressed the recent news story surrounding the firing of a writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show, after it was discovered that he was using a pseudonym for years to post bigoted remarks in online forums known for peddling racist content.

According to an extensive report from CNN this weekend, it was revealed that Blake Neff frequently posted on the site AutoAdmit, using the pseudonym "CharlesXII," where he openly espoused racism, misogyny, and homophobia.

‘When you test, you create cases’: Trump refuses to acknowledge COVID-19 is ‘actually spreading’

53 mins ago

July 13, 2020

President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that coronavirus testing in the United States is responsible for creating new cases of the virus.

At an event at the White House, the president was challenged on his repeated claim that the surge in COVID-19 cases is the result of increased testing.

"Do you acknowledge that it's going up for other reasons?" CBS correspondent Weijia Jiang asked. "For example, that it's actually spreading? And what are you going to do to stop the spread?"

"We test more than anybody by far," Trump replied. "And when you test, you create cases. So, we've created cases."

