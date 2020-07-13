Ghislaine Maxwell wrapped her cell phone in tin foil in ‘a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection’: Feds

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell kept a cell phone wrapped in tin foil, according to a new report in The New York Times.

“When F.B.I. agents went to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell on the morning of July 2 on a remote property in New Hampshire, they broke through her locked gate, approached the front door and announced themselves, telling her to open the door, federal prosecutors said in newly filed court papers on Monday,” the newspaper reported. “Through a window, the agents saw her ignore their order and flee to another room in the house, quickly shutting the door behind her, the prosecutors wrote.”

The report added one fascinating detail.

“The agents forcibly entered and took Ms. Maxwell into custody. Prosecutors said that during a search of the house, investigators found a cellphone wrapped in tin foil on top of a desk — which they interpreted as “a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection” by law enforcement,” The Times reported.

“As these facts make plain, there should be no question that the defendant is skilled at living in hiding,” prosecutors alleged.