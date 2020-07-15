‘Glee’ actress death ruled accidental drowning as tributes paid
The death of “Glee” actress Naya Rivera in a California lake last week was ruled an accidental drowning by medical examiners Tuesday.
Rivera, 33, disappeared during a boating trip with her four-year-old son last Wednesday, and her body was found floating in Lake Piru on Monday.
The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office formally confirmed Rivera’s identity using dental records, it said in a statement.
No traumatic injuries or evidence of alcohol or other toxins were found.
On Monday, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said there was no indication of suicide, and suggested that the lake’s strong currents could have caused a fatal accident.
“The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting — it was unanchored — and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” he said.
Her son was found asleep and drifting in the boat some three hours after Rivera rented it at the popular recreational hotspot around an hour’s drive northwest of Los Angeles.
Hollywood stars paid tributes to Rivera, including her former castmates on smash-hit musical television series “Glee,” some of whom gathered at the shore of the lake on Monday.
Chris Colfer said Rivera “spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness,” while Jane Lynch wrote on Instagram: “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were.”
Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis wrote: “Prayers for Naya Rivera’s family. Man… can we have a ‘Do Over’ of 2020. The loss is too much.”
China vows to retaliate for Trump’s Rose Garden press conference — and could impose new sanctions on America
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was ending preferential trade treatment for Hong Kong and had signed into law an act that authorises sanctions on banks over China's clampdown in the international finance hub.
In a discursive news conference dominated by attacks on his domestic rivals, Trump declared himself to be the toughest president ever on China, a country he is increasingly positioning as his nemesis ahead of November elections.
Trump announced that he had issued an executive order on Hong Kong as he predicted decline for the restless city, on which Beijing recently imposed a tough new security law.
Trump’s former White House doctor Ronny Jackson wins GOP runoff for Congress in Texas
Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician and President Donald Trump's onetime nominee for secretary of veterans affairs, has won his bid for the Republican nomination for a solidly red congressional seat in the Texas Panhandle.
With 100% of polling locations reporting, though some mail-in ballots will still need to be counted, Jackson held a lead of 11 percentage points over Josh Winegarner, a veteran agriculture expert and lobbyist. Jackson and Winegarner were competing for a seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, who is retiring and held the seat since 1995.
Ivanka Trump’s tweet raises eyebrows: ‘Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product?’
As her big brother was dragging their 14-year-old half brother into the 2020 campaign, senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump was endorsing a line of canned food products.
If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020