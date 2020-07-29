‘Go back to school’: Trump lashes out at GOPers who oppose $1.8 billion for FBI building near his hotel

President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Republicans who are refusing to refurbish an FBI building near Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The White House has come under fire from both Republicans and Democrats for including $1.75 billion for the FBI building in a coronavirus relief package. Critics argue that Trump wants to refurbish the building to prevent other commercial development — including other hotels — in the area.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that Republicans who opposed the funds needed to “go back to school.”

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested that the president would not veto the entire relief package if funds for the building were excluded from the legislation.

