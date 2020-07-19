‘God will make a way for women who are pregnant from rape: says Kanye West

It has been eight years since Missouri Republican Todd Akin announced that if women suffer from a “legitimate rape” then the body has a way of shutting down any pregnancy. Yet, newly announced presidential candidate Kanye West announced Sunday during his first campaign rally that God is the one who actually fixes all of that.

In an extensive rant about abortion, West confessed to getting a his girlfriend pregnant and said that “God told me” to have the baby.

“My dad wanted to abort me,” he said before he began crying on stage.

“I almost killed me daughter!” he sobbed.

“They’re going to run this and try to tell you the world is crazy,” West continued, though he didn’t explain further. He went on to promise that any woman who can’t afford to have a child if she’s pregnant that he will give them $50,000 a year if they don’t have an abortion.

A woman interrupted West to argue with him, though it was difficult to hear her. At one point he proclaimed that former Apple CEO Steve Jobs was “a Nazi.” Then he unleashed about his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose.

After ranting more about abortion, West confessed, “I don’t give a f*ck whether I win the presidency or not.” There has been a conversation about West, who is friends with President Donald Trump, really only running to pull Black voters off of former Vice President Joe Biden. It’s possible that is the reason that West isn’t interested in actually winning.

But after all of the rants about abortion, West said that he still believes it should be legal.

“In 2020, abortion should be legal but the option of maximum increase should be available,” he said. The idea of “Maximum increase” is about giving women money to have the baby. The number one reason women give for having the abortion is that she can’t afford to.

The audience went wild, but he said that the woman should only get $1 million if she is worth less than $5 million. He said that Africa would fund the effort.

At a campaign event, @KanyeWest is overcome with emotion while talking about his experience with abortion. "My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy… I almost killed my daughter." pic.twitter.com/hXDd3c2VzS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 19, 2020

Kanye West crying on stage at his campaign event in South Carolina pic.twitter.com/GsHAnZQG1c — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) July 19, 2020

Speaking about abortion, Kanye West becomes emotional. This is his first Presidential campaign event, happening now in SC. He indicated opposition to emergency contraceptives, saying “No more Plan B. Plan A.” pic.twitter.com/1J2O3EUtWp — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 19, 2020