Good luck getting workers’ compensation in Florida if you catch COVID-19 on the job
Teachers and others forced back to work despite Florida’s skyrocketing COVID-19 cases could be denied medical and wage-loss benefits under Florida’s workers’ compensation law, and their families could get nothing if they die.That’s how it goes in one of the nation’s most worker-unfriendly states.If injured by an unruly student or burned in a chemistry lab, a teacher would have indisputable proof of a covered workplace injury — of where, when and how it happened.But it would be virtually impossible for that teacher to prove he or she contracted the coronavirus at school, rather than somewhere e…
‘None of us lie’: Trump official pushes back against president’s promotion of anti-CDC conspiracy theory
A member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force on Tuesday shot down a conspiracy theory promoted by the president that claims medical professionals are deliberately "lying" about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appearing on NBC's "Today," Adm. Brett Giroir, the federal official tapped by President Donald Trump to oversee efforts to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, pushed back on Trump's promotion of a tweet by former game show host Chuck Woolery that claimed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were "lying" about the novel coronavirus to hurt the president.
"We may occasionally make mistakes based on the info we have, but none of us lie," he said. "Nobody lies to the American people. We are completely transparent."
Threatening to reform the Supreme Court worked
Last week, the Supreme Court wrapped up its latest term. For progressives, the mix of positive and disappointing rulings demonstrated both the power and the limits of organizing and advocating around the judiciary. Despite a handful of critical progressive rulings, however, the court's conservative majority remains a co-conspirator in a scheme to sabotage democracy for partisan reasons. And we must not let that reality resign us to a generation of minority rule.
Over the last few decades, the left has largely ceded judicial politics to conservatives. Conventional wisdom held that any discussion of the courts would backfire on Democrats by energizing Republican voters. Fortunately, that outdated view is beginning to erode. My organization, Take Back the Court, is one of several formed during Donald Trump's presidency and dedicated to rebalancing the judicial playing field.
‘Unconscionable and dangerous’: 4 former CDC directors blast Trump for undermining health experts
On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, four former directors of the Centers for Disease Control spoke up in favor of public health guidelines protecting people in the coronavirus pandemic — and without directly mentioning President Donald Trump by name, criticized his assault on the science.
"The CDC is home to thousands of experts who for decades have fought deadly pathogens such as HIV, Zika and Ebola," wrote Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan, David Satcher, and Richard Besser. "Despite the inevitable challenges of evolving science and the public’s expectation of certainty, these are the people best positioned to help our country emerge from this crisis as safely as possible. Unfortunately, their sound science is being challenged with partisan potshots, sowing confusion and mistrust at a time when the American people need leadership, expertise and clarity. These efforts have even fueled a backlash against public health officials across the country: Public servants have been harassed, threatened and forced to resign when we need them most. This is unconscionable and dangerous."