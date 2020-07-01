Quantcast
GOP campaign arm praises QAnon-supporting restaurateur who pulled off Colorado upset

Published

10 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Tom Emmer congratulated Lauren Boebert for her upset primary win against Colorado GOP Congressman Scott Tipton in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

“This is a Republican seat and will remain a Republican seat as Nancy Pelosi and senior House Democrats continue peddling their radical conspiracy theories and radical cancel culture,” wrote Emmer. “With Lauren’s win, we now have more female candidates than at any other point in the history of the Republican Party and that is a point that should be celebrated.”

Boebert owns Shooters Grill, a restaurant in Rifle, Colorado where the waitresses openly carry firearms, and which had its license suspended for defying COVID-19 lockdown orders. She has called for abolishing the Department of Education, and has spoken approvingly of both the QAnon conspiracy theory and the Branch Davidians.

The Democratic candidate for the seat is former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, who also was the nominee against Tipton in 2018.


