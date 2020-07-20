Quantcast
GOP discussing redirecting money from Trump to vulnerable Senate Republicans: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s precarious standing among voters has resulted in Republicans wondering if they should assume Joe Biden will win the White House and focus on trying to save the GOP Senate majority.

“President Trump’s weak poll numbers and a surge of Democratic cash flooding key Senate races have jolted top Republicans and intensified talk among party donors and strategists about redirecting money to protect their narrow Senate Republican majority amid growing fear of complete Democratic control of Washington in 2021,” the newspaper reported.

“Almost no one is talking openly about abandoning Mr. Trump at this point. A total collapse at the top of the ticket, Republican strategists and donors agree, would only make holding the Senate harder,” The Times noted. “But maintaining the Senate is an urgent imperative for the G.O.P.: A Democratic Senate could offer a glide path for liberal Supreme Court nominees from a President Biden, or block Mr. Trump’s judges if he won a second term. And right now, Senate Republican incumbents and candidates are losing badly in the money chase not just in the top Senate battlegrounds — states like Maine, Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina — but also in deep red states, such as Montana, where seats are now increasingly up for grabs.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is among the senators facing the voters in November.

“The private discussions about whether to shift resources toward imperiled Republican Senate candidates reflect a mix of factors: a lack of confidence that Mr. Trump will beat Joseph R. Biden Jr.; fear that the president is already a drag on down-ballot candidates; desire to maintain a G.O.P. “firewall” on Capitol Hill if Mr. Biden prevails; and the belief that money is not among Mr. Trump’s myriad problems,” the newspaper explained.

Read the full report.


Conservative columnist: Biden should establish a ‘truth commission’ to investigate Trump’s wrongdoing

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

On Monday, writing for The New York Times, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin argued one of the first orders of business for Joe Biden as president should be holding Donald Trump accountable for his misconduct — and laid out a way he could do so.

The first goal of this, Rubin argued, should be "a complete historical accounting of the reams of scandals and abuses of power in the Trump era ... any secret understandings with Russian President Vladimir Putin; the use of federal forces against peaceful demonstrators; the limitations imposed on the FBI in investigating Brett M. Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing; the firings of inspectors general and more." The second should be "to investigate crimes by others so as to prosecute them and set an example for future administrations."

Suspected killer penned 1,700 page misogynistic book calling Esther Salas ‘a lazy and incompetent Latina judge’

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

More information is coming out about the man suspected killing the son of a federal judge in New Jersey.

"The man suspected of ambushing the family of the first Latina federal judge in New Jersey posted thousands of pages of writing to the internet in recent years decrying feminism and ranting against her, according to websites registered in his name and address. Roy Den Hollander, an anti-feminist activist and lawyer, who law enforcement officials say shot and killed the son of Judge Esther Salas in an ambush at her home in North Brunswick on Sunday, wrote about his hatred of her in a self-published book this year," NBC News reported Monday.

Congressional leaders warn the FBI a GOP senator is ‘laundering’ a foreign operation to attack Biden: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

On Monday, Politico reported that Democratic congressional leaders have sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding a briefing on foreign efforts to target members of Congress as part of an influence campaign.

"Among the Democrats’ concerns is that a Senate investigation being led by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has become a vehicle for 'laundering' a foreign influence campaign to damage Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to two people familiar with the demand," reported Natasha Bertrand. "Though the letter did not mention the Johnson investigation, it included a classified addendum that the two sources say identified the probe as one of the sources of their concern."

