GOP ex-congressman rips into ‘idiotic’ Republican Party for declaring war on mask mandates
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) and Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) tore into their party for its attack on medical science and its rebellion against mask mandates in the coronavirus pandemic — exemplified by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) coming down with the virus after weeks of not wearing masks and making his staffers ignore CDC guidelines.
“I don’t like when the government tells me what to do, but this is science,” said Kasich. “This is not like the government telling me to paint my house pink. This is science that’s telling me that not only do you have to be responsible for myself, but I have to be responsible for others … there’s personal responsibility. That’s, like, a republican hallmark. Personal responsibility not to hurt somebody else.”
“My big fear is that a year from now, we won’t have the same kind of cases, but people are going to have these funky ailments in the aftereffect that they never would have had to have,” said Chris Cuomo. “I don’t want people to go through what I went through. A lot of guys are seeing this mask as a scarlet letter — if you wear a mask, it pisses off Trump. There’s reporting out there that people have been told, don’t wear masks, man, he doesn’t like it.”
“The whole thing is idiotic,” said Dent, himself a survivor of COVID-19. “We all wear our seat belts, because it’s in the public interest. Nobody hops in a car without putting on a seat belt. Motorcycle helmets don’t cause injuries either. Congressman Gohmert has a history of being defiant and contrarian, in this case he’s being reckless. This is also unsurprising. And [former House Speaker] John Boehner, he — Louie would get in the face of the leaders quite a bit. He said Louie was operating without a functional brain. Louie shouldn’t try to prove him right.”
Ex-CDC official tears into Trump allies for rejecting masks for big Texas event
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Dr. William Schaffner, a former official with the Centers for Disease Control, laid into President Donald Trump and his allies for foregoing protective face masks at his gathering in Midland, Texas.
"I want to show again the video from the president's events today," said host Erin Burnett. "And you know, no mask, no social distancing for a lot of people, which is deeply troubling. And former Energy Secretary Rick Perry presumably coming in contact with the president, would have been tested, but no example being set. The VIPs, no one wearing them at all. And Trump's former doctor turned congressional candidate, Ronny Jackson, no mask. What goes through your mind when you see this, Dr. Schaffner?"
WATCH: Trump fumes at CNN after being confronted for promoting doctor who believes in ‘demon seed’
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he "regrets" promoting Dr. Stella Immanuel, the pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who alleges illness is caused by "demon seed" and modern medicine uses DNA from aliens.
"Why were you tweeting about that doctor?" asked a reporter.
"I was very impressed with her and other doctors that stood with her," said Trump. "I think she made sense, but I know nothing about her, she made a statement with other respected doctors. She was making a statement about hydroxychloroquine with other doctors that swear by it. They think it's great, but she was not alone. CNN said I said this and I said that. You ought to tell your network the reason the ratings are so bad is because the coverage is so bad, and that goes for MSNBC also. Your network is so dishonest about the coverage about everything and there's the example."