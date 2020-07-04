GOP lawmaker hammered on CNN for ‘idiotic’ claim the economy is too healthy for a new stimulus

On CNN Saturday, financial columnist Michelle Singletary ripped Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) for claiming that the economy may be too good right now for another round of stimulus.

“Do you get the sense that the economy is recovering? And that these check wills not be needed?” asked co-anchor Christi Paul.

“No, I do not get the sense that the economy is recovering,” said Singletary. “I mean, we see now with the cases increasing, businesses have to close down again and also people are panicked, so they are staying home because they don’t want to be out there and catch it. So this idea that this aid is still not needed, that we’re, you know, all happy now, is just not true. It is a false narrative. And it is gonna hurt a lot of people in this country.”

“GOP lawmakers argue that the enhanced jobless benefits were just, they were too generous, and for many laid-off workers and low-income Americans, it only made things worse in the sense it keeps them home and keeps them away from actually going to work,” said co-anchor Martin Savidge. “Do you buy that theory?”

“No,” said Singletary. “And I was thinking of the right word to say that wouldn’t get me in trouble with my pastor. So I’m just going say, that that’s idiotic, and it just enrages me … the idea that people would not go to work because of short, temporary boost in their income is a ridiculous, and it shows they have never actually talked to real unemployed folks. I have. I work with people through my church. I know what it is like for them to talk about what it means to be unemployed, and the idea that people would be saying, oh, you know what, I’m just going to stay at home and collect this money and not work is ridiculous.”

“Maybe we need to pay people a living wage so then they will be able to go back even if it is maybe going to risk themselves,” she added.

