GOP lawmaker hammered on CNN for ‘idiotic’ claim the economy is too healthy for a new stimulus
On CNN Saturday, financial columnist Michelle Singletary ripped Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) for claiming that the economy may be too good right now for another round of stimulus.
“Do you get the sense that the economy is recovering? And that these check wills not be needed?” asked co-anchor Christi Paul.
“No, I do not get the sense that the economy is recovering,” said Singletary. “I mean, we see now with the cases increasing, businesses have to close down again and also people are panicked, so they are staying home because they don’t want to be out there and catch it. So this idea that this aid is still not needed, that we’re, you know, all happy now, is just not true. It is a false narrative. And it is gonna hurt a lot of people in this country.”
“GOP lawmakers argue that the enhanced jobless benefits were just, they were too generous, and for many laid-off workers and low-income Americans, it only made things worse in the sense it keeps them home and keeps them away from actually going to work,” said co-anchor Martin Savidge. “Do you buy that theory?”
“No,” said Singletary. “And I was thinking of the right word to say that wouldn’t get me in trouble with my pastor. So I’m just going say, that that’s idiotic, and it just enrages me … the idea that people would not go to work because of short, temporary boost in their income is a ridiculous, and it shows they have never actually talked to real unemployed folks. I have. I work with people through my church. I know what it is like for them to talk about what it means to be unemployed, and the idea that people would be saying, oh, you know what, I’m just going to stay at home and collect this money and not work is ridiculous.”
“Maybe we need to pay people a living wage so then they will be able to go back even if it is maybe going to risk themselves,” she added.
Trump’s Mt Rushmore speech trashed on CNN for being nonsense straight out of the ‘Hannity universe’
On CNN Saturday, reporter Brian Stelter tore into President Donald Trump's Mount Rushmore speech.
"The president had a chance to deliver one of these unifying messages, especially ahead of Independence Day, but instead he chose to go on the attack," said anchor Christi Paul. "Do you think that was the right strategy and why?"
"It sounded like a Stephen Miller speech," said Stelter. "And that is something that appeals to the parts of the president's base that he really focuses on. This is wartime conservativism [sic], this belief that conservatives are at war trying to protect the country from change."
‘Gaslighting on a massive scale’: Doctor warns Trump is lying us into a COVID disaster
On CNN Friday, Dr. Celine Grounder tore into President Donald Trump's ongoing falsehoods about the coronavirus pandemic.
"No matter how many times public health officials, especially like Anthony Fauci, speak the truth, what does it do, Doctor, when the president continues to lie to the public in face of a public health crisis?" asked anchor Kate Bolduan.
"This is gaslighting on an enormous scale, and means until people eventually get sick or their family members get sick, the communities hit hard, they won't believe it, and then it will be too late," said Grounder. "The problem is there's a lag period from the time that somebody's infected and starts to develop symptoms a couple days later. We don't see people get severely sick and need to be hospitalized and in ICUs until a week into disease, and talking about probably one to two weeks of lag time from the time somebody's exposed at least before you start to see hospitalizations and then another couple weeks before you start to see deaths."
‘We’ve got to get a new guy’: Florida Trump voters lash out at the president as they flee the GOP
In interviews with CNN's Jeff Zeleny, longtime Florida Republicans who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 admitted they have no intention of helping him stay in office when they vote in November.
With polls showing the president trailing in the all-important Sunshine State, where seniors preferred Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by 21 points last election, the president now finds himself bleeding support from a demographic he desperately needs if he wants to stay in the Oval Office after the first of the year.
According to retired banker John Dudley, 77, he voted for Trump last election and the president promptly "blew it."