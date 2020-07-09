Quantcast
GOP lawmaker rails against removing bust of infamous KKK-loving Confederate general: ‘3,000 Blacks were at his funeral!’

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican Tennessee State Sen. Joey Hensley on Thursday morning made a number of historically dubious claims in his defense of keeping a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest, an infamous Confederate general whom many historians believe was the first elected Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

According to Tennessean reporter Natalie Allison, Hensley defended Forrest’s honor by claiming that while he “was in the Ku Klux Klan,” he at least “was not a grand wizard.”

In fact, according to the official Library of Congress website, Forrest was the first Grand Wizard of the KKK, although he later did call to disband the organization.

Fox 17 News Nashville also notes that Hensley falsely claimed that Forrest never committed war crimes by slaughtering Union soldiers who had surrendered, despite the fact that the notorious Fort Pillow massacre has been well documented by the historical record.

Hensley also defended Forrest by claiming that “3,000 Blacks were at his funeral,” while also noting the progress that Tennessee has since made in race relations.

“We have a lot of Black legislators,” he said. “It’s obvious Tennessee is doing the right thing.”


The Supreme Court just wimped out on Trump’s tax returns — and handed him a political victory

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

A cowardly Supreme Court punted today on the criminal investigation into whether Donald Trump, his Trump Organization and others are major league criminal tax cheats.

The high court held that while Trump cannot shield his tax and business records from New York State prosecutors, Trump was entitled to pursue procedural challenges. That could mean months, even years, of delay in the garden variety criminal investigation by Manhattan prosecutors into whether Trump is a garden variety tax cheat.

In its weasely Trump case decision the Supreme Court stood yet again for the idea that you can get as much justice as you can afford, as I’ll explain below.

WATCH: White woman calls the cops on Black man for sitting in his car in front of his house

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Yet another "Karen" video has emerged on social media, this time showing a woman harassing a Black man for the simple act of sitting in car in front of his own house.

"Didn't think this would happen to me," the man says as the video starts. In the background, the clearly agitated woman says she's taking down his license plate and that she's already called police.

The man then explains that he's at his house, to which the woman responds while standing on his doorstep, "Why don't you come into your f*cking house?"

‘If I’m Trump — I’m scared right now’: MSNBC’s Neal Katyal says Trump’s taxes will likely come out before election

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

MSNBC legal analyst Neal Katyal on Thursday argued that President Donald Trump has reason to worry about the Supreme Court's ruling that he could not simply ignore subpoenas for information about his personal finances.

During an appearance on the network, Katyal said he disagreed with analysis saying that Trump should view the 7-2 SCOTUS ruling as a mixed bag, since it gave him the opportunity to continue fighting subpoenas even as it denied his ability to dismiss them outright.

