GOP meeting devolves into shouting match as Matt Gaetz and others go after Liz Cheney: report

A meeting between House Republicans on Tuesday reportedly got “heated” after several hardline conservatives went after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her occasional criticisms of President Donald Trump.
Sources tell Politico reporter Melanie Zanona that Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Chip Roy (R-TX), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Jim Jordan (R-OH) all took turns calling out Cheney for assorted disagreements.
Roy, for instance, slammed Cheney for praising Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who has been frequently at odds with President Donald Trump over the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jordan, meanwhile, reportedly attacked Cheney “for all the times she has broke with Trump” while saying “it’d be better if their conference chair helped Trump instead of going after him.”
Biggs, meanwhile, “even accused Cheney of undermining their ability to win back the House & said if you don’t have something nice to say about Trump, then don’t say it at all,” reports Zanona, who described the meeting as “a full blown Freedom Caucus venting session/pile on.”
Cheney, for her part, reportedly stood her ground and defended both her praise of Fauci and criticisms of the president.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.