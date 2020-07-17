GOP sheriff hurls profanity at reporter after fight erupts at debate — then throws up a middle finger as he leaves

Republican St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar this week cursed out a local reporter covering a debate — and then was caught on camera throwing a middle finger as he drove away in his car.
Local news station News 4 Jacksonville reports that Shoar’s profane attack on the reporter came after a fight broke out during the St. Johns County Sheriff debate at the Shriner’s Club in St. Augustine, Florida.
Shoar, the incumbent sheriff who is leaving after his term expires later this year, grew angry after seeing supporters of the two rival candidates get into physical fights while in the audience during the debate.
“In the video posted to Facebook, Sheriff Shoar appears to become angry and starts yelling at [St. Johns County Sheriff candidate Chris] Strickland supporters,” Reports News 4. “Minutes later, he allegedly hurled insults at a Ponte Vedra Beach reporter over an article the journalist wrote. Shoar can be heard directing an expletive at the reporter.”
After he left the debate, a member of Strickland’s social media team followed him to his car, at which point he continued cursing.
“Go f*ck yourself,” the sheriff said, before daring them to “go put it on Facebook,” which they promptly did.
He can then be seen extending his middle finger.
Watch the video below.
