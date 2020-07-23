Quantcast
GOP’s Kevin McCarthy fumbles question about women in his party by citing recently elected male lawmaker

Published

6 mins ago

on

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday defended his party’s efforts to appeal to women voters by citing a male lawmaker as the GOP’s most recently elected member of Congress.

During a press conference, a reporter citing polling numbers showing that the GOP was badly losing women voters heading into the 2020 presidential election.

McCarthy acknowledged room for improvement, but nonetheless said the GOP was doing its best to win over women.

“There are more women running in the Republican Party for Congress than at any time in the history of this country,” he said. “So if you want to measure it based on that, I think we’re improving.”

He then pivoted to talking about recently elected Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) as an example of the GOP’s progress.

“Our newest member elected to this Congress, Mike Garcia, he’s not a woman, but he’s a first-generation American,” he said. “He understood why his father left a country to come to America, because he believed in a better life for his children.”

Watch the video below.

