Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP’s opposition to unemployment payments amid the COVID-19 crisis could be their undoing: analysis

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Republican Senate’s plan for a coronavirus stimulus package has been to pull back on the things allocated to Americans.

For example, the Democratic bill Congress passed in May would maintain the $600 increase in unemployment benefits that were in the previous COVID-19 bailout bill. The Republican plan would drop that amount because people aren’t comfortable going back to work and the lack of funds would push them back into the workforce, they think. Their bill also would block them from suing their employers if they get the virus on the job due to the employer’s recklessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats are against both policies.

Polling for the GOP plan shows it is the most unpopular plan the GOP has had yet.

“The GOP argument that we shouldn’t renew unemployment benefits because they pay people more than when they were working is just getting trounced among voters,” said Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) former campaign press secretary Ian Sams. “The Dem argument to extend UI is +19, and +22 among independents. There’s no question which side the public is on.”

The GOP hasn’t done well in the response to the pandemic. Surveys throughout the crisis show that Americans are worried about the virus and the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baltimore Sun editorial board noted that the GOP should see the writing on the wall. The Sun described Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the president’s biggest enabler, noting that he only recently realized he’s making things worse for the GOP

“We’re glad to see this new appreciation within the Republican Party for certain realities, but desperately wish it hadn’t taken four years of fake news from the administration and tens of thousands of deaths to get here,” the editorial said.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that if the GOP plans on doing something they should do it fast, because the money runs out at the end of next week. After turning over their plan to the White House, Mnuchin said it’s going to take a while to review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

For governors following Trump, their trustworthiness has taken a hit as well. GOP governors have gotten higher marks that Trump, but that seems to have slipped.

A Gallup poll recently found that Americans in the 26 states with GOP governors are growing tired of the antics. The 24 states governed by Democrats are viewed positively by their state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In fact, over the past month, the share of respondents who agreed that their governor cared about the safety and health of their community fell by 8 points, from 61 percent to 53 percent, in states where a Republican is governor; opinion in Democratic-run states hovered around 65 percent, despite some movement week to week,” said FiveThirtyEight.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ex-federal prosecutors blast Bill Barr and the Trump administration for unconstitutional attack on Michael Cohen

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Former federal prosecutors and U.S. attorneys took to Twitter on Thursday in response to the ruling that Michael Cohen was unlawfully put back in jail because he refused to stay quiet about President Donald Trump ahead of the election.

Elie Honig, Barbara McQuade and Joyce White Vance all blasted the Trump administration for trying to stop Cohen from publishing the book using the criminal justice system and Attorney General Bill Barr.

"There’s a tendency to go numb from all the abuses but this is a big deal," Honig explained on Twitter.

"I am relieved that the court has protected Michael Cohen’s First Amendment rights, but think about what this means," McQuade said. "Trump Admin tried to imprison a citizen for writing a book critical of the President. It is not an overstatement to say that this is a hallmark of tyranny."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I may have signed my own death warrant’: Teacher regrets her Trump vote as schools pushed to reopen during COVID-19 pandemic

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

A regretful Republican voter fears she may have unwittingly consigned herself to death by voting against Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Nancy Shively is a special education teacher and lifelong Republican from Oklahoma, who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 as the "less bad of two bad choices," but she wrote a column for USA Today explaining that she made a grave error.

"When the pandemic hit, the incompetence of the man for whom I had voted and the complicity of everyone around him forced me to admit that I could no longer maintain any kind of self-respect as a Republican," Shively wrote. "So even though I had voted Republican in every presidential election since 1976, I changed my voter registration to independent and I will be voting for Joe Biden in November."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

12-year-old girl gets hit and knocked to the ground as men yelling ‘All Lives Matter’ confront BLM marchers

Published

43 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Anti-racism protests in New York's Hudson Valley have so far for the most part been peaceful, but all that changed on July 18 when Black Lives Matter protesters came head-to-head with a contingent of counter protesters.

BLM protesters were on one side and Blue Lives Matter protesters were on the other, sparking a confrontation that "appeared to be racial in nature rather than a difference of opinion toward law enforcement," according to the The Poughkeepsie Journal. Other reports say there were signs, flags, spitting, yelling and name calling — including the “N-word.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image