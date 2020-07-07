Gov. Ron DeSantis still won’t reveal true COID-19 data — so things are probably much worse

Florida reached 213,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to encourage the state to reopen at all costs.

According to CNN’s Randi Kaye, the numbers spell “trouble” for the state as it’s GOP leaders are opting for a simplistic approach to reopening.

Just in the last 24 hours, they have had more than 1,600 people hospitalized for COVID,” she cited. “In the last two weeks, the hospitalization haves gone up 90 percent. The ICU bed demand has gone up 86 percent, and the ventilator usage has gone up 127 percent. The governor is saying he’s sending 100 nurses and 47 beds to Jackson Health because they need it so much. But at last check, we’ve noted that about 56 hospitals around the state have run out of ICU beds, which means they have no space for anyone who needs an ICU bed. This is really critical for Miami-Dade because they make up the 24 percent of the cases throughout the state, so they really need those hospital beds.”

Miami-Dade announced that they were closing restaurants again after such a huge spike in cases. It’s unclear if the governor will allow them to continue to close or if he will block it.

“About a week ago [DeSantis] promised under pressure he’d be releasing the statewide numbers,” Kaye reported. “Miami-Dade releases its own number, but the state is not releasing the full picture, so we can’t let people know what the true number is here in the state of Florida.”

DeSantis also says that schools will reopen next month, even if families are too scared to send their children.

See the report below: