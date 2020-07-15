Governor who repeatedly refused masks and social distancing is ‘pretty shocked’ he’s been infected with coronavirus
Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt who became internet infamous when he posted a photo of himself and his family having a great time in a crowded restaurant amid the start of the coronavirus pandemic has contracted the virus and says he “pretty shocked” he’s positive.
“I feel fine,” Stitt said, Tulsa World reports, noting the 47-year old Republican is “just a little achy.” “I was pretty shocked that I was the first governor to get it.”
Stitt has refused to mandate mask-wearing and has “firmly opposed issuing coronavirus safety measures amid a surge of cases in his state,” Forbes noted.
Oklahoma is “is seeing record spikes in cases,” the newspaper adds.
Governor Stitt was photographed just yesterday in a meeting with his staff, but was not wearing a mask.
Gov. Kevin Stitt just came in and started the meeting. With him they have a quorum. Absent are Byrd and Hofmeister. They just went into executive session to discuss the hiring of Chambers. State Rep. Mark McBride has asked to attend the executive session. pic.twitter.com/qqZ9j1UBHU
— Paul Monies (@pmonies) July 14, 2020
Despite his positive status, a “quarantine for those at the meeting has not yet been determined.”
At that meeting Stitt stressed he wanted to avoid “going back in the bunker,” and added: “I’m not thinking about a mask mandate at all.”
Masks are proven to dramatically reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Here’s the governor allegedly shopping over the weekend.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.
Here’s a photo of him shopping at Walmart this weekend—after he would have already been contagious—without any mask. pic.twitter.com/QwubaGL5MI
— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) July 15, 2020
Back in March Stitt posted this photo of himself and his children eating at a local restaurant that was, he bragged, “packed.” (NCRM has blocked the children’s faces.) After tremendous outrage the photo was deleted from his social media accounts.
Gov. Stitt also attended President Donald Trump’s campaign re-election rally last month.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has tested positive for coronavirus.
Below is a photo of Stitt in a crowd of people without a mask at Trump’s Oklahoma rally late last month. pic.twitter.com/KoBOEHKcRB
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 15, 2020
Here’s Gov. Stitt last month. The children are wearing masks, he is not.
It was an honor to join @ReMergeOklahoma to celebrate the dedication of their new home. As the only comprehensive female diversion program in Oklahoma County, ReMerge empowers women & gives them the opportunity to take advantage of second chances & truly transform their lives. pic.twitter.com/Fmd6NWPcBJ
— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 22, 2020
Days later, Gov. Stitt with Vice President Mike Pence, and Oklahoma faith and community leaders. Not wearing a mask.
It was an honor to join @VP & Oklahoma faith & community leaders at the @tulsaDreamCtr for a discussion on race & equal opportunity & how we can work together to see change that delivers a better future for all 4 million Oklahomans.
Official White House Photo – Andrea Hanks pic.twitter.com/AOk4KMNXEQ
— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 25, 2020
Earlier this month, no social distancing, no masks.
I’m thankful to have signed two new gaming compacts with the Kialegee Tribal Town (KTT) and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians (UKB). These compacts will deliver clarity and certainty for each sovereign party. pic.twitter.com/VGoMopukJo
— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) July 3, 2020
COVID-19
‘The real fiscal cliff’: McConnell drags his feet as 30 million are set to lose unemployment benefits in 10 days
"It's time for the Trump administration and Senate Republicans to get their act together and extend supercharged unemployment benefits. Our whole economy depends on it."
The $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits that more than 30 million laid-off Americans are relying on to endure the coronavirus-induced recession is set to expire in just 10 days without action from Congress—but Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to be in no hurry to negotiate a solution.
Breaking Banner
Aides scramble to satisfy Trump’s need for adulation from big crowds during a pandemic: report
In the wake of President Trump's less-than-stellar campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, campaign aides scrambled to reschedule another one in order to redeem themselves, setting their sights in the state of New Hampshire for their next event.
But the event was abruptly called off, thanks to an incoming tropical storm that never materialized. But according to inside sources speaking to POLITICO, the cancelation was more due to concerns about attendance -- a concern that underscores a challenge for the Trump campaign: how to satiate Trump's need for big crowds in the midst of a pandemic.
Breaking Banner
‘Complete and utter moron’: Anti-mask Republican derided after he ‘dismantles himself’ amid grilling from CNN host
Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) is facing a backlash online after appearing Wednesday on CNN to argue against mask mandates, which are intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Sabatini told CNN host Brianna Keilar that mask mandates were a violation of Florida's constitution. "This is something government has never done before. We've never had government telling people what you have to do with your own face," he said.