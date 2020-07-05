Great minds like a think: Bob Dylan’s and Jimmy Buffett’s new CDs have a Key West connection
I woke up the other day, hooked up my intravenous coffee drip, and looked at the news headlines on my phone.It was bad news all the way down.A bit of escapism was in order. And there are few better escapes than Key West.The good news is that two of America’s greatest living songwriters have just released new albums connected to the southernmost point on the Atlantic Coast.Jimmy Buffett’s “Life on the Flip Side” was recorded in Key West. And Bob Dylan’s begins with a song about Key West that includes references to the man who made the margarita famous.Dylan long ago named Buffett as one of his …
Breaking Banner
Drunk people can’t socially distance, UK police conclude
Britain's police said Sunday that revellers who packed London's Soho district the night pubs finally reopened made it "crystal clear" that drunk people cannot socially distance.
England's hospitality sector sprung back to life after a three-month coronavirus hiatus on what the media dubbed as either "Super Saturday" or "Independence Day".
Pubs and restaurants were allowed to start seating clients and barbers could get their clippers out for the first time since March.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced queries about why he decided to schedule the grand reopening for a Saturday instead of a potentially less chaotic Monday.
2020 Election
Republicans gearing up to take on Trump after ‘three and a half years of chaos and incompetence’
According to a report from the Guardian, Donald Trump's re-election woes are being exacerbated by unexpected opponents that he didn't have to face in 2016 -- renegade Republicans who feel he has damaged the country while gutting the party they used to call home.
Sometimes referred to as "Never Trumpers," some of these conservatives have abandoned the party and, much to the president's dismay, have unified around a common theme of driving him from office in November.