Gretchen Carlson speaks out on Fox anchor accused of rape: 'We are fierce and being heard'

52 mins ago

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson was among those chiming in online after Ed Henry was accused of rape — in a suit also targets Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Carlson won $20 million in a sexual harassment lawsuit against 21st Century Fox. She was portrayed by Nicole Kidman in the 2019 film “Bombshell.”

Here’s what others were saying about the lawsuit:

Trump threatens to send more DHS agent into ‘Democrat’ cities

32 mins ago

July 20, 2020

President Donald Trump threatened Monday to send more military-garbed law enforcement into US cities to quell anti-racism protests, a move he called necessary security action and critics labelled an election year political stunt.

After the Department of Homeland Security deployed scores of Border Patrol police and federal marshals -- many in combat fatigues -- to Portland, Oregon last week, Trump said he could do so in other Democrat-led cities.

According to reports, DHS was preparing to send 150 paramilitary personnel to Chicago after police there clashed with demonstrators seeking to tear down a statue of Christopher Columbus. Separately, 63 people were shot and 12 killed over the weekend in ongoing gun violence, according to local media.

Gretchen Carlson speaks out on Fox anchor accused of rape: 'We are fierce and being heard'

52 mins ago

July 20, 2020

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson was among those chiming in online after Ed Henry was accused of rape -- in a suit also targets Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Carlson won $20 million in a sexual harassment lawsuit against 21st Century Fox. She was portrayed by Nicole Kidman in the 2019 film "Bombshell."

I stand w/ @JenniferEckhart and #CathyAreu 2 immensely brave women who now have their voices heard. I know how hard it is to come forward w/ allegations. We won’t cower in a corner anymore. We are standing up, we are fierce & being heard @LiftOurVoicesUS https://t.co/dSwdftt4nu

Fox News anchor shared fabricated tweet in attempt to smear Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

2 hours ago

July 20, 2020

Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade was blasted on Monday for spreading a lie about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Kilmeade tweeted a photoshopped image designed to look like a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez, who is also known as AOC.

The tweet claimed it was "vital" for governors to maintain coronavirus restrictions to stop Trump from being re-elected.

"Is this what [President Donald Trump] has been saying?" Kilmeade asked in a since-deleted tweet, that was captured by the Internet Archieve.

