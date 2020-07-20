Gretchen Carlson speaks out on Fox anchor accused of rape: ‘We are fierce and being heard’

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson was among those chiming in online after Ed Henry was accused of rape — in a suit also targets Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Carlson won $20 million in a sexual harassment lawsuit against 21st Century Fox. She was portrayed by Nicole Kidman in the 2019 film “Bombshell.”

I stand w/ @JenniferEckhart and #CathyAreu 2 immensely brave women who now have their voices heard. I know how hard it is to come forward w/ allegations. We won’t cower in a corner anymore. We are standing up, we are fierce & being heard @LiftOurVoicesUS https://t.co/dSwdftt4nu — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) July 20, 2020

Here’s what others were saying about the lawsuit:

I don’t recall seeing a trigger warning on the first page of a civil complaint before, but in this case filed today against Fox News personalities it’s appropriate. Remember that complaints are allegations. This one includes purported text messages. https://t.co/im2r56dppj — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 20, 2020

The lawsuit against former Fox News correspondent Ed Henry dropped on his birthday. https://t.co/gMfjpNP70A — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) July 21, 2020

Besides Eckhart's allegation that Henry brutally raped her, Cathy Areu — known to Fox viewers as "The Liberal Sherpa" — claims Henry and Fox stars Sean Hannity & Tucker Carlson were all involved in sexually harassing her and sending her inappropriate sexual images and texts. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 20, 2020

Can we cancel @TuckerCarlson and @seanhannity now, even if it makes the fascists very, very sad about "cancel culture?"https://t.co/pkISjfCCtm — Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) July 21, 2020

They sure do rape a lot at Fox News. Maybe they justify by calling it Coital Colonialism.https://t.co/bjUiJsI8gL — Xander the Blue | #BLM (@xandertheblue) July 20, 2020

"The most serious claim pertains to Eckhart's allegation that she was raped by former White House chief correspondent Ed Henry, who earlier this month was fired by Fox News as a result of the charge." https://t.co/7Af9Eo4EiX — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 20, 2020

You have reached the Fox News Sexual Assault Hotline. If you were assaulted by Sean Hannity, press 1. If you were assaulted by Tucker Carlson, press 2. If you were assaulted by Ed Henry, press 3. Otherwise, stay on the line for the operator and tell them who assaulted you. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) July 20, 2020

In 2017, when Ed Henry allegedly raped Jennifer Eckhart, SDNY was reportedly conducting a widening investigation into Fox News arising from Roger Ailes’ torture of women and subsequent legal settlements. That investigation was never heard from again. https://t.co/laW7dC7khF — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 20, 2020

Two former Fox employees have filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Ed Henry, and others. The lying and misogyny are "Fair & Balanced" across the whole network! — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) July 21, 2020

These texts from Ed Henry… holy shit — Red (@Redpainter1) July 21, 2020

Sean Hannity about to join Tucker Carlson on a fishing vacation…https://t.co/G3IjkjkIks — YS (@NYinLA2121) July 20, 2020

The Ed Henry allegations are horrifying, but Sean Hannity looks really bad too. One commentator says Hannity threw $100 on a desk and loudly demanded the men on the set go out with her, while she begged him to stop and was "hooked into" stage equipment so she couldn't leave. https://t.co/Bzx83DC8D5 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) July 21, 2020

Ed Henry's face when he reads the article pic.twitter.com/DknuQBKSIp — Anonymous (@Cheezman20) July 21, 2020

BREAKING: Bombshell lawsuit accuses former Fox News correspondent Ed Henry of rape and sexual misconduct, and accuses Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Howard Kurtz and Gianno Caldwell of sexual harassment. https://t.co/mV8utuGEm8 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 20, 2020

Ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry was accused of brutally raping a former employee in a bombshell lawsuit. Fox allegedly only fired Henry after learning the lawsuit was coming. In addition, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson were accused of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/42mgkQfKNL — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 21, 2020

