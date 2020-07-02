Gun attack leaves 24 dead in central Mexico
Gunmen on Wednesday attacked a drug rehabilitation center in central Mexico, killing at least 24 people and leaving seven wounded, local authorities said.
According to preliminary information, the attackers “entered the scene, forced (the victims) onto the ground and shot them,” said Pedro Cortes, secretary of public security in Irapuato, located northwest of Mexico City in Guanajuato state.
“We have reports that the (armed) subjects arrived in a red vehicle, no further information is known. The preliminary report we have is of 24 dead people and seven wounded,” he added.
Authorities are working on locating the vehicle, Cortes said.
The city of Irapuato said in a statement that three of the wounded were in serious condition, but that no one had been kidnapped during the attack. It added that the area would be off-limits so that an investigation could proceed.
The state of Guanajuato, home to major industry and a number of large auto manufacturing plants, is plagued by organized crime violence.
The state’s wealth has attracted groups such as the powerful Jalisco New Generation and Santa Rosa de Lima drug cartels, which are also involved in extortion, kidnapping and fuel theft.
Guanajuato Governor Diego Sinhue gave his condolences on Twitter and stated that “coordinated intervention by federal and state authorities is necessary as the only way to successfully confront this situation.”
“My personal and institutional commitment is to the victims who lost their lives or were injured in this cowardly attack,” he added.
On June 21 Mexican authorities announced the arrest of 26 alleged members of Santa Rosa de Lima gang after burning vehicles were used as road blocks in the cities of Celaya, Salamanca and Villagran.
Following the violent episode President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that his government would not allow the country “to fall into anarchy and disorder.”
Just days before, six members of a family, including a minor, were reported murdered in Celaya.
Actor Geoffrey Rush wins ‘largest ever’ Australian defamation payout from Rupert Murdoch
Sydney (AFP) - Hollywood star Geoffrey Rush won a record multimillion-dollar payout Thursday after an appeal by a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper against a defamation ruling was thrown out by an Australian court.The Oscar-winner will receive US$2 million for lost earnings and compensation after a court rejected an appeal seeking reduced costs and a retrial of the case.The decision -- against News Corp's Australian subsidiary Nationwide News -- is the latest twist in the ongoing legal battle between Rush and the Daily Telegraph, which accused him of inappropriate sexual behaviour toward female c... (more…)
Breaking Banner
75 years ago: When atomic scientist Leo Szilard tried to halt dropping bombs over Japan
As this troubled summer rolls along, and the world begins to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the creation, and use, of the first atomic bombs, many special, or especially tragic, days will draw special attention. They will include July 16 (first test of the weapon in New Mexico), August 6 (bomb dropped over Hiroshima) and August 9 (over Nagasaki). Surely far fewer in the media and elsewhere will mark another key date: July 3.
On July 3, 1945, the great atomic scientist Leo Szilard finished a letter/petition that would become the strongest (virtually the only) real attempt at halting President Truman's march to using the atomic bomb--still almost two weeks from its first test at Trinity--against Japanese cities.
Breaking Banner
This is the Afghan contractor who delivered Russian cash to the Taliban: report
According to the New York Times, Afghan contractor Rahmatullah Azizi was the one who delivered cash from the Russian GRU to the Taliban for their pledge to kill American soldiers for the Russians.
"He was a lowly drug smuggler, neighbors and relatives say," about Azizi. Then he started working on projects that involved funneling money into projects in Afghanistan.
"As security agencies connected the dots of the bounty scheme and narrowed in on him, they carried out sweeping raids to arrest dozens of his relatives and associates about six months ago, but discovered that Mr. Azizi had sneaked out of Afghanistan and was likely back in Russia," the Times reported. "What they did find in one of his homes, in Kabul, was about half a million dollars in cash."