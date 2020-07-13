Gun drawn on Black driver pulled over by police in Minneapolis suburb — but they had the wrong guy
MINNEAPOLIS — A Black man said thoughts of George Floyd went through his head as he sat in the back of a police squad car after officers pulled him over — at least one of them with gun drawn — in a Minneapolis suburb until they realized they had the wrong guy. “I could have been dead today,” Darrius Strong, 30, of Burnsville, said in an account he posted on Facebook soon after what began as a traffic stop early Friday afternoon along Old Shakopee Road. “Just remember … anything can happen to us, man, especially Black bodies … Black people, Black men. … Racial profiling is a thing.”A statement o…
CNN host goes off on Trump as COVID-19 surges: ‘The president is peddling debunked illogical crap’
During a segment on CNN this Monday, anchor Brianna Keilar had some harsh words for President Trump and his response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, starting out by saying that the U.S. is "losing its battle" against the virus.
"...the people who are supposed to be in charge of the national response to the pandemic instead are escalating their attacks on doctors," she said, pointing out that up to 60,000 Americans are testing positive for the virus, each day.
"They're doing this even though they won't mandate the use of masks which are proven to save lives," she said. "They're doing this because the President is continuing to make claims that the only reason the U.S. has a surge in cases is because of an increase in testing."
WATCH: White House uses Fauci’s words to praise Trump – hours after trashing him
Literally hours after providing reporters with a list of what an anonymous White House official called mistakes Dr. Anthony Fauci has made over the year on coronavirus, the White House turned the tables to use the veteran immunologist's words to praise President Donald Trump.
On Sunday in a statement to CNN the White House outlined "the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things."
Calling it a "new campaign of deception," CNN reported Monday morning that "the White House is trying to destroy the reputation of one of America's most respected public servants, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for telling the truth about how bad things are getting."
FAILURE: Here are 470 ways Trump failed to protect America from COVID-19
Crises have a way of sorting the good presidents from the bad.
Historians consistently rank Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt among the top three presidents for their handling of the Civil War, the Great Depression, and World War II.
By contrast, the string of catastrophes that trailed George W. Bush, from Iraq to Hurricane Katrina to his obliviousness to warning signs in the housing market before the 2008 crash guarantee that he will have a permanent place in the bottom tier of presidents.