Gym owners featured on Fox News arrested for repeated violations of New Jersey’s lockdown orders

The owners of a gym in New Jersey were arrested this Monday after being held in contempt of court for repeatedly violating the state’s lockdown mandate.

Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti and featured on Fox News after they reopened their gym in May in defiance of Gov. Phil Murphy’s orders. Up until Monday they had resumed operations in their gym. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the pair even removed their gym doors so city officials from locking them closed. After they were arrested, the entrance was boarded up.

“We will not leave this building under any circumstances unless they take us out in handcuffs,” Smith said in a video posted online Thursday.

Smith and Trumbetti were charged with obstruction, fourth-degree contempt, and violation of a Disaster Control Act.

