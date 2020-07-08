Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration over revoking foreign student visas
Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology sued the Trump administration on Wednesday, seeking to block a new rule that would bar foreign students from remaining in the United States if their universities move all courses online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two universities filed a lawsuit in federal court in Boston asking for an emergency temporary restraining order on the new directive issued by the government on Monday.
“We will pursue this case vigorously so that our international students – and international students at institutions across the country – can continue their studies without the threat of deportation,” Harvard President Lawrence Bacow wrote in a statement addressed to the Harvard community.
The lawsuit, filed by two of the most elite U.S. universities, is the first to challenge the order that could force tens of thousands of foreign students to leave the country if their schools switch fully to remote learning.
Harvard had announced it would hold all classes online in the coming fall term. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement the state was also planning to sue over the rule, which she called “cruel” and “illegal.”
Her office said it was still working out the details of any potential legal action but that it had been in touch with Harvard and other major colleges and universities in the state to “support their efforts to protect students.”
The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing schools across the country to re-open in the fall. The Trump administration announcement blindsided academic institutions grappling with the logistical challenges of safely resuming classes as the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated around the world, and surges in the United States, especially among young people.
There are more than a million foreign students at U.S. colleges and universities, and many schools depend on revenue from foreign students, who often pay full tuition.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency rule said most students on F-1 and M-1 visas could stay if their programs were in person or offered a mix of online and in-person instruction.
The announcement left students, professors, and universities scrambling to figure out exactly who would be affected by the rule and how those affected could comply without having to leave the country. On Twitter, professors across the country offered to teach outdoor in-person independent study courses for affected students.
The ICE policy change marked an unexpected reversal of exceptions to the rules limiting online learning for foreign students when colleges and universities in March rushed to shutter campuses and move to virtual classes as the pandemic forced lockdowns.
ICE “proceeded without any indication of having considered the health of students, faculty, university staff, or communities,” the complaint said.
The suit alleges the government skirted the proper rule-making process and is asking the court to strike it down.
Judge Allison Burroughs, appointed by former President Barack Obama, is assigned to hear the case. In 2017, she ordered a halt to Trump’s travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries, a policy that was eventually upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.
(REUTERS)
Rat pack: rodents feel peer-pressure to be helpful, says study
Rats are less likely to assist a fellow rodent in need if other members of their group are being unhelpful, according to a study that sheds new light on the so-called "bystander effect."
Peggy Mason, a neurobiologist at the University of Chicago and the senior author, told AFP the findings helped explain certain human behaviors such as why police officers fail to intervene when one of their own is engaging in brutality.
In an experiment published in Science Advances on Wednesday, scientists found that when a rat encountered a distressed peer in a restrainer, they were generally interested in opening a door and rescuing them.
Breaking Banner
New Lincoln Project ad tells voters to remember the Republicans who enabled Trump’s ‘circus of incompetence’
In their latest ad, the anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project targeted not the president, but Senate Republicans who have sat by and enabled him.
"Some day soon, the time of Trump will pass," said the narrator. "This circus of incompetence, corruption, and cruelty will end. When it does, the men and women in Trump's Republican Party will come to you, telling you they can repair the damage he has done. They'll beg you to forgive their votes to exonerate Trump from his crimes. Ask you to forgive their silence, their cowardice, and their betrayals as Trump wrecked this nation."
Breaking Banner
One-third of Americans couldn’t pay their rent or mortgages this month
On July 1, 32 percent of Americans weren't able to pay their mortgage, CNBC cited a survey from Apartment List.
The high unemployment rate has turned into people being unable to afford to pay their bills anymore, and the stimulus checks seem to be gone.
"About 19 percent of Americans made no housing payment at all during the first week of the month, and 13 percent paid only a portion of their rent or mortgage," said the report.
To make matters worse, it's the fourth month in a row of record-high numbers of Americans who couldn't pay their housing bills on time or in full. It was 30 percent in June and 31 percent in May.