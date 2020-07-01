Harvey Weinstein victims to receive $19 million payout
Women who suffered sexual misconduct and workplace harassment by convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein are set to receive almost $19 million as part of a class action lawsuit, New York’s attorney general announced Tuesday.
The payments, which need to be approved by two courts, are the result of a lawsuit brought against the ex-movie mogul — currently serving 23 years in prison — and his former film studio The Weinstein Company.
“Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees. After all the harassment, threats, discrimination, and gender-based discrimination these survivors are finally receiving some justice,” Letitia James said in a statement.
The lawsuit said Weinstein “demanded or forced female employees to engage in unwanted sexual contact as a quid pro quo for continued employment or career advancement.”
A lawyer for several of Weinstein’s victims immediately slammed the proposed settlement, however.
Douglas Wigdor — whose clients include Tarale Wulff, a former cocktail waitress who told Weinstein’s high-profile trial that he raped her in his New York apartment in 2005 — described it as “a complete sellout.”
He said that under the agreement, Weinstein “accepts no responsibility for his actions” and that he does not have to pay any of his own money towards the settlement.
Wigdor said it would also prevent survivors who do not want to accept the settlement from pursuing other avenues of compensation and that he would object to the agreement in court.
The attorney general’s statement made no mention of a $25 million settlement that had been reached with dozens of women back in December.
Weinstein, the producer of “Pulp Fiction,” was in February found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in a landmark verdict for the #MeToo movement.
The lengthy sentence issued the following month capped a remarkable downfall for the 68-year-old, who has been accused of years of vile predatory behavior by almost 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
‘What changed my mind? 120,000 deaths’: Ex-Trump voters say his handling of COVID-19 finally broke them
The New York Times has profiled several people who supported President Donald Trump in 2016 but who now say they will not back him in 2020.
Although many of these voters cited myriad reasons for their disaffection with the president, one common theme that popped up was his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19
Germany assumes EU presidency as Merkel pushes for massive bloc-wide recovery plan
Germany takes over the European Union's six-month presidency Wednesday, with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel staking her legacy on a massive economic recovery plan to help the bloc cope with the coronavirus fallout.
Merkel's last major role on the international stage comes as the 27-member club faces its deepest recession since World War II, triggered by a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people globally.
The crisis has galvanised Europe's most powerful leader who, with just over a year left in her final term, has ditched her usual wait-and-see approach to call for "extraordinary measures" to weather the storm.
COVID-19
Beijing lifts some lockdowns as virus cases drop
Beijing lifted several lockdowns imposed to control a fresh coronavirus outbreak and reported just three new cases in the city on Wednesday, raising hopes that the cluster had been brought under control.
The Chinese capital had closed off dozens of residential compounds and carried out mass testing last month after hundreds of infections raised fears of a virus resurgence.
But five residential communities that have had no new virus cases during a control period were released from lockdown on Tuesday, state media reported, as the city relaxed curbs.
Seven other Beijing communities saw their lockdowns lifted last Friday.