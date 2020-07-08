‘He doesn’t care about those kids at all’: Anderson Cooper tears into Trump for pressuring schools to reopen

On CNN Wednesday, Anderson Cooper blasted President Donald Trump’s attempts to push schools to reopen without a plan to keep students safe.

“Today the president of the United States did something rare: he expressed a notion that we can all agree on, that kids belong in the classroom,” said Cooper. “But then made it quite clear beyond what it means to himself and his re-election, he doesn’t actually care about those kids at all. He doesn’t care about their health and safety, nor the health of their teachers and parents, and federal guidelines for keeping them safe.”

“The president bragged today about getting the CDC to change their guidelines to weaken them, and lo and behold, the CDC, which used to be a world-respected organization, they are going to come up with new guidelines, less difficult ones,” said Cooper. “Just think about that. The CDC puts together guidelines based on science to protect kids and teachers, staying six feet apart and masks and having air flow in rooms and washing hands, and because the president thinks it’s too difficult, the CDC is going to weaken them.”

Cooper also tore apart the president’s claim that U.S. schools can open because schools have started opening in Germany, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

“I want to show you what life looks like in those four countries,” said Cooper, putting up a graph of new case reporting. “Germany reported 279 new cases yesterday, according to Johns Hopkins University data, and Denmark 10, Norway 11, Sweden 283. The total of 583 new cases yesterday in a population of about 100 million. As for the United States, we have more than 60,000. 60,000 new cases. Today we surpassed 3 million since the outbreak began. 132,000 lives lost. Cases rising 35 states holding steady in 12 falling in just three.”

“That is the reality today,” said Cooper. “Tomorrow looks worse. Not better.”

Watch below: