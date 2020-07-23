‘He knows he is unfit’: Yale psychiatrist explains how Trump revealed he is mentally deteriorating

Yale School of Medicine forensic psychiatrist Bandy Lee offered her expertise on Thursday to break down what President Donald Trump revealed about his mental fitness to hold office during a recent Fox News interview.

Lee says that Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden’s mental fitness are actually him admitting his own mental decline.

He knows he is unfit, and he knows if anyone else (not beholden to him) gave him the test, he would likely fail it. https://t.co/0flTslbdLR — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) July 23, 2020

Another way we can know how important this is to him is how he has rewarded the disgraced Dr. Ronny Jackson for deceiving the public with a false “fitness test”: first with a nomination to the cabinet and now a seat in the U.S. Congress! — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) July 23, 2020

Lee also says that Ronny Jackson, the former White House doctor now running for Congress, may not even be a medical doctor anymore.

It may very well be that Ronny Jackson lost his license! He is not listed under Maryland, DC, or Texas. It is not unreasonable, since passing out addictive drugs without examining people could cause death! https://t.co/yKJHw6jPSn — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) July 23, 2020

Watch the original interview:

Trump portraying passing a cognitive test at the hospital like he just discovered the theory of relativity is completely beyond parody pic.twitter.com/YyYwu3yXik — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2020