‘He looks lost’: Photographer horrified as young boy is spotted in the middle of obscenity-spewing MAGA crowd

A disturbing video shared by Fox6Now shows a young boy chanting “all lives matter” while hoisting his middle finger and waving a Trump 2020 flag for the camera.

The boy was amongst a throng of counter-protesters who showed up at an anti-racism protest in Huntington Beach, California, this Saturday. In a post to Instagram, a photographer who filmed the footage said the child “is being taught to be racist and to hate.”

“You can see the confusion in his eyes. He looks lost. Racism is taught!” Mandy Rosen said on Instagram.

“I feel sorry for you,” someone tells the boy.

“All lives matter,” he says at one point.

Watch Fox6Now’s report on the story below: