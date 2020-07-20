Quantcast
‘He looks lost’: Photographer horrified as young boy is spotted in the middle of obscenity-spewing MAGA crowd

57 mins ago

A disturbing video shared by Fox6Now shows a young boy chanting “all lives matter” while hoisting his middle finger and waving a Trump 2020 flag for the camera.

The boy was amongst a throng of counter-protesters who showed up at an anti-racism protest in Huntington Beach, California, this Saturday. In a post to Instagram, a photographer who filmed the footage said the child “is being taught to be racist and to hate.”

“You can see the confusion in his eyes. He looks lost. Racism is taught!” Mandy Rosen said on Instagram.

“I feel sorry for you,” someone tells the boy.

“All lives matter,” he says at one point.

Watch Fox6Now’s report on the story below:

‘Go to your own country!’ Man goes on bigoted rant against woman for sitting in a park

6 mins ago

July 20, 2020

By

A man was caught on camera this week going on a racist rant against a woman while she and her friends were minding their own business and sitting quietly in a park.

In a Facebook post, Tara Bokum of Fredericksburg, Virginia explained how she and her friends got into a confrontation with the unidentified man.

"Today I was sitting outside enjoying some food with some friends on a picnic blanket," she writes. "A man approached my friend and started grilling her about what ethnicity she was, I asked him to please stop because it wasn't polite to just come up to someone and ask that."

Chris Wallace: GOP strategists fear Trump’s attacks on Biden’s mental fitness will backfire at debates

31 mins ago

July 20, 2020

By

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace warned that President Donald Trump's attacks on Joe Biden's mental fitness could backfire.

The president attacked Biden as feeble and boasted about passing a cognitive test himself that screens for dementia, and Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked his colleague whether Trump was making a risky gamble.

"Just from a political analysis standpoint, is there a danger here of going down this road that he and his supporters do when talking about Joe Biden?" Baier asked. "In other words, all Biden has to do is show up and the bar is very low for him to have a success?"

Lincoln Project co-founder reveals how the group will deal with Trump-enabling Republicans after the president is ousted

49 mins ago

July 20, 2020

By

In an interview with the Washington Post's Greg Sargent, one of the founders of the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project said he is personally seeking "atonement" for some of the Republicans he once helped into office, and that the group is making plans to eliminate all traces of Trumpism once the president is gone.

Lumped in with those "traces" are the GOP lawmakers who have enabled the president.

