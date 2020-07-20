Hecklers storm Ron DeSantis press conference: ‘You’re lying to the public!’

During a press conference this Monday where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on citizens to get tested for coronavirus antibodies, protesters stormed the event accusing him “lying to the public.”

When the protesters were eventually led out by police, DeSantis quipped that Florida is “not defunding the police — we’ll make sure our men and women in uniform keep their jobs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“DeSantis continued with his message of parental choice when it comes to sending students back to the classroom this fall,” First Coast News reported. “He said he wants parents to have the most options to best suit their families needs but stressed the importance of in-person learning, not only as a place of learning but as a place where students can get healthy meals and where abuse and neglect can be identified.”

Watch the incident in the video below: