Hecklers storm Ron DeSantis press conference: ‘You’re lying to the public!’

4 mins ago

During a press conference this Monday where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on citizens to get tested for coronavirus antibodies, protesters stormed the event accusing him “lying to the public.”

When the protesters were eventually led out by police, DeSantis quipped that Florida is “not defunding the police — we’ll make sure our men and women in uniform keep their jobs.”

“DeSantis continued with his message of parental choice when it comes to sending students back to the classroom this fall,” First Coast News reported. “He said he wants parents to have the most options to best suit their families needs but stressed the importance of in-person learning, not only as a place of learning but as a place where students can get healthy meals and where abuse and neglect can be identified.”

Watch the incident in the video below:


Troubled Trump to relaunch his televised coronavirus briefings

12 mins ago

July 20, 2020

US President Donald Trump said Monday he will soon resume his televised coronavirus briefings, signalling a bid to regain control of the message when public dismay at his handling of the pandemic risks sinking his reelection bid.

A fierce surge of COVID-19 case in populous states like Florida and Texas is straining Trump's sunny insistence that the virus will just "disappear" to its breaking point.

Polls show public trust in his management of the crisis plummeting and predict a drubbing by Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the election in just over 100 days.

Trump, a lifelong real estate salesman and more recently reality TV performer, says the real problem is that Americans just aren't hearing the right news.

Nikema Williams to replace John Lewis on November ballot

15 mins ago

July 20, 2020

It was announced Monday that Nikema Williams will replace Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on November ballot in his Georgia Congressional District.

Lewis lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday. As civil rights leaders, Democratic allies and progressive activists mourn the loss of an icon, the Georgia Democratic Party was forced to find another option for November, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

