'He'd be fired': MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace predicts Trump will never have a career in television again

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace noted President Donald Trump has gone so far outside the acceptable norms that he couldn’t make it on television anymore.

Speaking Tuesday after the release of Mary Trump’s tell-all book to media outlets, Wallace said that it is a thread she’s been pulling in her mind is what Trump’s end goal is.

“If he were still the host of ‘The Apprentice,’ which seems like an apex life experience for him, he’d be fired for espousing these views,” she said. “He could not go back to entertainment or television. his comments about coronavirus got Trish Regan fired from Fox News Business. he’s now not only out of step with the public; he’s noncommercial.”

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) agreed, noting that Trump truly believes he’s an expert politician and that he knows best.

“No one is going to convince him otherwise,” she explained. “And he’s wrong. He’s wrong about why he got elected and how he got elected. He’s certainly wrong in thinking that he can keep preaching to a shrinking base and win this election. What I really think is interesting, Nicolle, you’re seeing some backing up of some interesting folks like Lindsey Graham taking the side of NASCAR in terms of banning the Confederate flag. Roger Wicker (R) from Mississippi saying it was the right thing to do to take down the Mississippi flag that had the emblem of the Confederacy on it. You have Mitch McConnell going out of his way to preach the gospel of masks and wearing masks. So, you’re seeing some of this, and although they have to be very careful because if Lindsey Graham (R-SC) were to actually show disloyalty, then he’s really in trouble in his election. All these senators that are in trouble if they lose even 2 or 3 percent of the Trump base because of disloyalty, they could find themselves out of a job. So they really are in a boxed canyon.”

See the full conversation below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
