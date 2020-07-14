Quantcast
Connect with us

Pastor posts apology video after his church becomes hot spot for coronavirus: ‘Masks must be considered by everyone’

Published

1 min ago

on

A Tennessee pastor is expressing regret to his congregation after his church became a hotspot for coronavirus, saying that he wishes he encouraged people to wear masks during church functions, The Christian Post reports.

A 20-minute video posted on Facebook last Thursday shows Pastor Kevin Page expressing deep “regret” and taking responsibility for his decision to resume indoor services in late May.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Somehow the virus made it into the choir. Temperatures were taken that morning, yet it still slipped through,” Page said of a service that took place on Father’s Day.

“We had heard a few days prior that there was an uptick in the county, but with the precautions that we had been taking, along with the fact that we knew of no one that had been diagnosed with the virus, we honestly believed that we were okay. Little did I know, it was invading that morning,” he said.

While the number of coronavirus cases in the church started out at 12, Page says the spread has since spiraled out of control.

“Some people are going to think that I am hiding or hiding numbers. The truth of the matter is, we knew we had 12 confirmed,” he said. “Then we knew that we had several more confirmed even after that. Then it began to roll out and I don’t honestly know how many we have.”

“We don’t know how many actually contracted the virus at Westmore,” Page continued. “You can assume or people can assume. We have had some of our own people who have contracted it and said, ‘I really don’t know if I contracted it at Westmore. I was in such and such a place.’ We don’t know exactly. We know there are a lot of people and too many people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch his full video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Report details how Trump’s assault on government exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to roll back regulations designed to protect the environment, workers, and public health likely played a significant role in the spread of Covid-19 in the United States.

That's according to a new report released Tuesday by New York University School of Law's Institute for Policy Integrity (IPI), a nonpartisan policy think tank.

The 45-page report titled "Weakening Our Defenses" (pdf) details how Trump's far-reaching deregulatory push has exacerbated several major risk factors for contracting and spreading Covid-19, such as high levels of air pollution, hazardous working conditions, and lack of adequate health insurance.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham is ‘hellbent’ on interrogating Robert Mueller in a hearing that isn’t even scheduled and may not happen

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is in the fight for his political career, but his focus is on investigating former special counsel Robert Mueller for his investigation into President Donald Trump. While Graham is rattling off talking points about what he wants to ask Mueller, the hearing not only hasn't been scheduled, it may not even happen.

Politico reported Tuesday that Graham has described himself as “hellbent” on investigating the investigators in the Mueller probe. It is a talking point his golfing buddy, Trump, has demanded in the months following Mueller's findings that the president obstructed justice at least ten times. Pledges to press Mueller about the Russia investigation have been going on for almost a year, when GOP members began questioning the FISA warrant that ordered the monitoring of Trump's foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: White man yelling racial slurs has a meltdown in Sioux Falls after he gets doused with water

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Although police received multiple calls about a South Dakota man yelling racial slurs and homophobic comments in downtown Sioux Falls this Monday, the man was never arrested, the Argus Leader reports.

The man's tirade was caught on video, which shows him arguing with residents on a sidewalk. At one point during the incident, someone apparently doused him with water. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the man wasn't arrested because his rant was well within his rights.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image