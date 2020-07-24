Quantcast
Here are five Trump pals who have received a 0/10 score from Room Rater

Published

1 min ago

on

Convicted felon Roger Stone received the lowest possible score from the popular Twitter account Room Rater on Friday.

The account, which is followed by over 270,000 users, has grown in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic required TV talking heads to Skype in from their homes. The account ranks the backdrop visible in the screen, on a scale from zero to ten.

Stone, the longtime Donald Trump adviser who was convicted of witness tampering and lying to investigators, recently had his sentence commuted by the president.

The site gave Stone a score of zero and mocked his cowboy costume in the review.

This was not the first time Stone received a zero.

Stone isn’t the only person close to Trump to receive a poor grade. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos also received a zero.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was mocked for an appearance that “seems like a hostage video.”

The account blasted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as a “Florida man” while awarding a zero score.

And Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) received a zero while being urged to apologize to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) received harsh language while scoring a zero.

Like Stone, Christie has received a score of zero twice.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden received a ten out of ten score.

