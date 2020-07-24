Here are five Trump pals who have received a 0/10 score from Room Rater

Convicted felon Roger Stone received the lowest possible score from the popular Twitter account Room Rater on Friday.

The account, which is followed by over 270,000 users, has grown in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic required TV talking heads to Skype in from their homes. The account ranks the backdrop visible in the screen, on a scale from zero to ten.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stone, the longtime Donald Trump adviser who was convicted of witness tampering and lying to investigators, recently had his sentence commuted by the president.

The site gave Stone a score of zero and mocked his cowboy costume in the review.

It’s cowboy night at the swinger’s club. He has a date with a horse. 0/10 #rogerstoneisacriminal pic.twitter.com/XDcTk0bolU — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) July 25, 2020

This was not the first time Stone received a zero.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in the swing of things. Down & Dirty. 0/10 #rogerstoneisacriminal pic.twitter.com/hbFjkguB8Q — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) July 19, 2020

Stone isn’t the only person close to Trump to receive a poor grade. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos also received a zero.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soulless. Aloof. Appropriate camera angle. This may be a yacht. 0/10 @BetsyDeVosED pic.twitter.com/8Jz7fsjsDZ — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) July 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was mocked for an appearance that “seems like a hostage video.”

Hi @DevinNunes. It’s us, Room Rater. This seems like a hostage video situation. Did you sue the wrong person/imaginary farm animal? cc @DevinCow 0/10 https://t.co/l7PCHUcSQU pic.twitter.com/6kThjvUumT — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The account blasted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as a “Florida man” while awarding a zero score.

And Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) received a zero while being urged to apologize to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) received harsh language while scoring a zero.

Poor @GovChristie. You say “shit,” we say “show.” This time it’s a hostage video with a neat lamp. 0/10 https://t.co/aPz7eyjzNF pic.twitter.com/q4dZPEA46N — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) July 20, 2020

Like Stone, Christie has received a score of zero twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

This would have been ugly as sin on radio. On film it’s cruel. To us. 0/10 @GovChristie pic.twitter.com/XN4mJihLKb — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) July 16, 2020

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden received a ten out of ten score.