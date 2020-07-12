Here is the trick Trump’s chief of staff is using to try to identify officials who are not loyal enough

President Donald Trump’s fourth White House chief of staff has admitted to lying to the workforce he oversees in an attempt to catch White House whistleblowers, according to a new report.
“President Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has told several White House staffers he’s fed specific nuggets of information to suspected leakers to see if they pass them on to reporters — a trap that would confirm his suspicions,” Axios reported Sunday.
“This hunt for leakers has put some White House staffers on edge, with multiple officials telling Axios that Meadows has been unusually vocal about his tactics,” Axios explained. “So far, he’s caught only one person, for a minor leak.”
Trump has reportedly been outraged over reports that the Secret Service rushed him to the White House bunker during protests against police violence and the bombshell reports that he was briefed on Russia offering bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, but did nothing in response.
“So far, Meadows has yet to deliver on either of these high-priority leak hunts,” Axios reported. “All of Trump’s chiefs have tried to stop the leaks, with no success, but perhaps nobody tried harder than Mick Mulvaney.”
The Lincoln Project has attempted to exploit Trump’s paranoia in a campaign ad:
