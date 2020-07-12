Quantcast
Here is the trick Trump’s chief of staff is using to try to identify officials who are not loyal enough

President Donald Trump’s fourth White House chief of staff has admitted to lying to the workforce he oversees in an attempt to catch White House whistleblowers, according to a new report.

“President Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has told several White House staffers he’s fed specific nuggets of information to suspected leakers to see if they pass them on to reporters — a trap that would confirm his suspicions,” Axios reported Sunday.

“This hunt for leakers has put some White House staffers on edge, with multiple officials telling Axios that Meadows has been unusually vocal about his tactics,” Axios explained. “So far, he’s caught only one person, for a minor leak.”

Trump has reportedly been outraged over reports that the Secret Service rushed him to the White House bunker during protests against police violence and the bombshell reports that he was briefed on Russia offering bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, but did nothing in response.

“So far, Meadows has yet to deliver on either of these high-priority leak hunts,” Axios reported. “All of Trump’s chiefs have tried to stop the leaks, with no success, but perhaps nobody tried harder than Mick Mulvaney.”

The Lincoln Project has attempted to exploit Trump’s paranoia in a campaign ad:

Trump ripped as a ‘traitor’ by veterans for his mask photo-op at Walter Reed Hospital

July 12, 2020

The veteran advocacy organization Vote Vets on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump for holding a photo-op at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

After a round of golf on Saturday, Trump traveled to the hospital to be photographed by the press pool wearing a mask, which was a first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vote Vets, which says it has raised over $120 million since being founded in 2006 and made over 50 million voter contacts, released a new video on Trump's visit.

The ad says it shows "what wounded warriors see when Trump comes for a photo-op."

Trump’s DHS ripped by senator for ‘acting like an occupying army’ after shooting peaceful protester in the head

July 12, 2020

President Donald Trump and the Department of Homeland Security were called out by a U.S. senator after federal officials allegedly shot a peaceful protester in the hed.

"Federal law enforcement shot and severely injured a protester Saturday night during demonstrations in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, according to friends and family of the protester. Donavan LaBella, 26, was shot in the head by what friends and witnesses said was an impact munition," Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.

‘DeSantis should step down’: Florida’s GOP governor blasted as coronavirus surges across the state

July 12, 2020

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was blasted on Sunday after Florida recorded the largest single-day coronavirus infection number of any state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Florida hit an alarming one-day high on Sunday with 15,300 new coronavirus cases, shattering both the state and national record for new cases reported since the start of the pandemic," the Sun Sentinel reported Sunday. "With Sunday’s staggering surge in new cases, Florida eclipsed New York’s coronavirus peak of 12,274 cases on April 4."

