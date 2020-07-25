Quantcast
Here is why even firefighters are calling California wildfire the #KarenFire

1 min ago

The hashtag #KarenFire trended nationwide on Twitter on Saturday after a blaze erupted in Southern California.

The Jurupa Valley wildfire started near the intersection of Sierra Ave. and Karen Ln. — giving the fire its name.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the fire:

