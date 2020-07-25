Here is why even firefighters are calling California wildfire the #KarenFire

The hashtag #KarenFire trended nationwide on Twitter on Saturday after a blaze erupted in Southern California.

The Jurupa Valley wildfire started near the intersection of Sierra Ave. and Karen Ln. — giving the fire its name.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the fire:

When I saw #KarenFire trending I thought a Karen blew up a store cause they couldn’t speak with the manager pic.twitter.com/pdmKfyJMVB — random person🤷🏿‍♂️ (@rando_person77) July 26, 2020

The #KarenFire is burning in Riverside Country as a result of the fire's opposition to wearing a face mask. This Karen is a real hot head. #KarensGoneWild pic.twitter.com/xIsmP1NV9c — Moscow Mitch's Mom (@MomMoscow) July 26, 2020

I assumed #KarenFire would be closer to Huntington Beach. — THE LAST CHAIRBENDER (@scrofini) July 26, 2020

Seeing lots of Qs on the #KarenFire feed about how CAL FIRE picked the name, so here's the quick version: incident names are almost always based on the reported location, which is usually a street name (so "Karen Lane" = Karen Fire). — Matt Fern (@MattF_NorCal) July 26, 2020

Wait, it it's a #KarenFire, then does it call 9-1-1 on itself?

🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/sUa7xZHpd7 — Militant Angeleno (@militantangleno) July 26, 2020

i thought #KarenFire would be a bunch of karen’s with flamethrowers when i saw it trending. i’m disappointed in california for leading me on with such a name. — sierra 🤍 (@sierratiatia) July 26, 2020

The #KarenFire would like to speak to your manager. https://t.co/ChPr3OgRZa — 😷I don't wear a mask for me. 🏴‍☠Chicago Mike 3.0 (@ChicagoMikeSD) July 25, 2020

Did the fire ask to speak to a manager or fire chief? #KarenFire https://t.co/ZUANg5pDq8 — Reekohz (@reekohz) July 25, 2020