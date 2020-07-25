Here is why even firefighters are calling California wildfire the #KarenFire
The hashtag #KarenFire trended nationwide on Twitter on Saturday after a blaze erupted in Southern California.
The Jurupa Valley wildfire started near the intersection of Sierra Ave. and Karen Ln. — giving the fire its name.
#KarenFIRE video -Credit CAL FIRE/RCOFD pic.twitter.com/zKzUkCYwMz
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 25, 2020
Here’s some of what people were saying about the fire:
When I saw #KarenFire trending I thought a Karen blew up a store cause they couldn’t speak with the manager pic.twitter.com/pdmKfyJMVB
— random person🤷🏿♂️ (@rando_person77) July 26, 2020
The #KarenFire is burning in Riverside Country as a result of the fire's opposition to wearing a face mask. This Karen is a real hot head. #KarensGoneWild pic.twitter.com/xIsmP1NV9c
— Moscow Mitch's Mom (@MomMoscow) July 26, 2020
I assumed #KarenFire would be closer to Huntington Beach.
— THE LAST CHAIRBENDER (@scrofini) July 26, 2020
Seeing lots of Qs on the #KarenFire feed about how CAL FIRE picked the name, so here's the quick version: incident names are almost always based on the reported location, which is usually a street name (so "Karen Lane" = Karen Fire).
— Matt Fern (@MattF_NorCal) July 26, 2020
Wait, it it's a #KarenFire, then does it call 9-1-1 on itself?
🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/sUa7xZHpd7
— Militant Angeleno (@militantangleno) July 26, 2020
I immediately thought, Karen.#KarenFire pic.twitter.com/FPVUlN2KK3
— Frankly James (@jamesyl222) July 26, 2020
i thought #KarenFire would be a bunch of karen’s with flamethrowers when i saw it trending. i’m disappointed in california for leading me on with such a name.
— sierra 🤍 (@sierratiatia) July 26, 2020
#KarenFire behavior is bossy & entitled. https://t.co/iLVmM4oj4R
— CaliforniaDisasters (@CalDisasters) July 25, 2020
The #KarenFire would like to speak to your manager. https://t.co/ChPr3OgRZa
— 😷I don't wear a mask for me. 🏴☠Chicago Mike 3.0 (@ChicagoMikeSD) July 25, 2020
Did the fire ask to speak to a manager or fire chief? #KarenFire https://t.co/ZUANg5pDq8
— Reekohz (@reekohz) July 25, 2020