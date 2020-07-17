Here’s how an error from a single router in Atlanta crashed the internet on Friday

The fragile nature of America’s internet structure was on display on Friday when large sections of the internet crashed on Friday.

Many major websites and services were unreachable for a period Friday afternoon due to issues at Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 DNS service. The outage seems to have started at about 2:15 Pacific time and lasted for about 25 minutes before connections began to be restored,” Tech Crunch reports.

“Discord, Feedly, Politico, Shopify and League of Legends were all affected, giving an idea of the breadth of the issue. Not only were websites down but also some status pages meant to provide warnings and track outages. In at least one case, even the status page for the status page was down,” Tech Crunch explained.

Raw Story was among the websites impacted.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince posted on Twitter that an error impacting a single router in Atlanta was to blame for the outage.

We isolated the Atlanta router and shut down our backbone, routing traffic across transit providers instead. There was some congestion that caused slow performance on some links as the logging caught up. Everything is restored now and we're looking into the root cause. 2/2 — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) July 17, 2020