Here’s how GOP candidates are using a YouTube channel to try to recruit QAnon voters

On Thursday, The Daily Beast examined “Patriots’ Soapbox,” a YouTube channel popular among the QAnon community, to reach out to conspiracy theorists for votes.

“The channel, which has nearly 80,000 YouTube subscribers and a popular Discord chat server, has been one of the most vocal QAnon outlets since the conspiracy theory began with a series of anonymous clues posted by a mysterious ‘Q’ in October 2017,” reported Will Sommer. “One of Patriots’ Soapbox founders, Coleman Rogers, who goes by the handle ‘Pamphlet Anon,’ is so involved in the beginnings of QAnon that rival conspiracy theorists have accused him of being Q himself, a charge Rogers denies.”

QAnon is a conspiracy theory that posits President Donald Trump is at any moment planning to declare martial law and initiate mass arrests of the “Deep State” enemies of America — including, many believe, a global cabal of child sex traffickers run by Democrats and prominent celebrities.

In addition to attention from the Trump campaign itself, Patriots’ Soapbox has begun to attract Republican candidates for office — one of the most prominent being Lauren Boebert, the owner of a gun-filled barbecue restaurant who recently ousted GOP Rep. Scott Tipton for the nomination to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

“In her appearance, Boebert ran down her usual talking points: how she confronted former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke over gun control, how the restaurant she owns stands out because of its open-carry policy for waitresses, and how she dreams of joining the hard-right House Freedom Caucus,” said the report. “But a few things about Boebert’s appearance on Patriots’ Soapbox were different from her usual interviews on fringe right-wing outlets. There was the list of QAnon conspiracy theorist “clues” that the channel displayed next to her screen, and a constantly updating chat about QAnon running elsewhere on the broadcast at the same time.”

Boebert, who previously claimed she “hopes” QAnon is real, denies that she is a believer in the conspiracy theory.

