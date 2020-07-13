Here’s the huge blunder Trump made against Jeff Sessions on the eve of the Alabama GOP primary

On the eve of the Republican primary in Alabama, President Donald Trump may have committed a blunder that could backfire for his preferred candidate.

Trump is backing former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in his campaign against Jeff Sessions, who held the seat until retiring to become Trump’s attorney general.

In a campaign call with the former Auburn coach, Trump brought up current University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. But Trump, who has repeatedly questioned Joe Biden’s mental prowess, screwed up Saban’s name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lou Saban?! “Really successful coach,” Trump said, speaking of Tuberville. “Beat Alabama, like six in a row, but we won’t even mention that. As he said…because of that, maybe we got ‘em Lou Saban…And he’s great, Lou Saban, what a great job he’s done.” https://t.co/6ysLHkHNbF — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 14, 2020

The leader of the free world was ridiculed for the blunder, here’s some of what people were saying.

Trump calling Nick Saban “Lou” should be enough to flip Alabama https://t.co/rpY3nPFQrY — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) July 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

is trump gonna lose alabama because he can't get Nick Saban's name right — Phil Owen (@philrowen) July 14, 2020

And with that, Alabama is in play. — John Smith (@GOP_U) July 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sessions should just robocall Bama fans tomorrow with this. https://t.co/jnUfuCmzqd — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) July 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's great, Lou Saban, what a great job he's done." — President Trump tonight, in a conference call, confusing Nick Saban with former head coach Lou Saban, who died 11 years ago. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump referred to Nick Saban as Lou Saban? Alabama flipping blue this November confirmed. https://t.co/Zjxs7StjNl — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) July 14, 2020

Doug Jones is the luckiest man in America pt. 2 https://t.co/OLzHWvQWmA — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT