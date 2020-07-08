Quantcast
Here's why Congress probably won't act on Trump's Russian bounty scandal

On Wednesday, Politico’s Melanie Zanona outlined a key reason why Congress is unlikely to take action in the wake of reports that Russia paid bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

One of the main reasons: Congress already handed the relevant authority to do so to the White House.

“Even if Congress chooses to act, they’ve already given the Trump administration many of the tools it can use to punish the Kremlin, namely the authority to impose biting sanctions,” wrote Zanona. “‘I’m interested in hearing an administration speak clearly about their plans that aren’t just hypothetical sanctions sometime out in the future, but what should we be doing now to make the GRU have more doubts about their behavior not just in Afghanistan, but more broadly across the globe,’ said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), an Intelligence Committee member.”

Trump, however, has not acted in the wake of the reports, continuing to ask for favors for Russia like readmission into the G7. He insists that he wasn’t briefed on the matter, although sources have reported it was included in a Presidential Daily Briefing in the spring.


Neighborhood brawl erupts after man tosses fireworks at 6-year-old — then calls him the N-word

An Oregon man is fuming after a man in his neighborhood allegedly tossed firecrackers at his 6-year-old stepson before calling him the N-word.

Local news station KGW8 reports that Chay Lopez of West Salem, Oregon was watching his son play outside his apartment over the July 4th weekend when a neighbor threw multiple firecrackers at stepson Jay'Vion.

"The guy lit five or six more and threw them at him and my son was screaming and saying he got burned," said Lopez. "I walked over and said 'Are you throwing fireworks at my son' and he said, 'Yes, I'm throwing fireworks at your N-word son.'"

Here's why Congress probably won't act on Trump's Russian bounty scandal

Trump plans to spend his second term crushing his enemies — and he doesn't just mean immigrants and Muslims

It would appear that President Trump is quite serious about the new strategy for dealing with the surging COVID-19 pandemic that was reported earlier in the Washington Post:

White House officials hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House's thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Americans will "live with the virus being a threat," in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official.

