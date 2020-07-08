Hero of her own story: A young eyewitness to George Floyd’s killing is writing a children’s book
MINNEAPOLIS — Judeah Reynolds watched the police officer grind his knee into George Floyd’s neck and hold it there until the man on the ground stopped moving, stopped crying out for his mama, stopped breathing.Judeah Reynolds is 9 years old.Too young to walk to the corner store alone.She coaxed her 17-year-old cousin Darnella into walking with her to Cup Foods as Memorial Day was winding down. She had $3 in her pocket to spend on candy. Jolly Ranchers, maybe. Or Starburst.Together, they walked to the store, and into history.At the corner of 38th and Chicago, the kneeling officer locked eyes wi…
Neighborhood brawl erupts after man tosses fireworks at 6-year-old — then calls him the N-word
An Oregon man is fuming after a man in his neighborhood allegedly tossed firecrackers at his 6-year-old stepson before calling him the N-word.
Local news station KGW8 reports that Chay Lopez of West Salem, Oregon was watching his son play outside his apartment over the July 4th weekend when a neighbor threw multiple firecrackers at stepson Jay'Vion.
"The guy lit five or six more and threw them at him and my son was screaming and saying he got burned," said Lopez. "I walked over and said 'Are you throwing fireworks at my son' and he said, 'Yes, I'm throwing fireworks at your N-word son.'"
Here’s why Congress probably won’t act on Trump’s Russian bounty scandal
On Wednesday, Politico's Melanie Zanona outlined a key reason why Congress is unlikely to take action in the wake of reports that Russia paid bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
One of the main reasons: Congress already handed the relevant authority to do so to the White House.
"Even if Congress chooses to act, they’ve already given the Trump administration many of the tools it can use to punish the Kremlin, namely the authority to impose biting sanctions," wrote Zanona. "'I’m interested in hearing an administration speak clearly about their plans that aren’t just hypothetical sanctions sometime out in the future, but what should we be doing now to make the GRU have more doubts about their behavior not just in Afghanistan, but more broadly across the globe,' said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), an Intelligence Committee member."
Trump plans to spend his second term crushing his enemies — and he doesn’t just mean immigrants and Muslims
White House officials hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House's thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Americans will "live with the virus being a threat," in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official.