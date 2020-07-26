‘He’s kind of co-opted the party’: Trump-Republican defectors in Texas could tip the state in Biden’s favor
While the Cook Political Report still has Texas as a “lean red” state in its 2020 Electoral College Ratings, a Quinnipiac poll released last week showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump 45% to 44% among registered voters. And according to the Houston Chronicle, a decisive number of anti-Trump Republicans could be contributing to Biden’s lead in the state.
Jacob Monty, an immigration attorney in Houston, became a Republican years ago — attributing his party affiliation to an affection for the Bush family.
“I never had to apologize for them,” Monty told the Chronicle. “I always felt welcome. I never had to explain, ‘Oh, what Bush meant was …’”
“It was very easy to be a Republican,” he said. Now, he worries Trump’s impact on the party’s agenda will doom the future of the Grand Old Party.
“His whole persona is white nationalism,” Monty said of Trump “He’s not going to ever adopt the mainstream Republican position. What’s scary is there is no mainstream Republican position, because he’s kind of co-opted the party.”
Monty briefly served on Trump’s National Hispanic Advisory Council in 2016, but left in August, before Trump was elected to office.
“The fundamental policies that make people a Republican — American exceptionalism, limited government, free trade, free enterprise — no one’s talking about those,” Monty told the Chronicle. “Those aren’t Trump values, for sure.”
Abel Guerra, who works with Monty on The Lincoln Project’s Texas leadership team, argued “Trump has been emboldened to normalize bigotry and use it as a strategy for his benefit.”
“It is our duty to stop him“ Guerra said.
2020 Election
Larry Kudlow dodges Jake Tapper on COVID deaths: ‘Don’t forget there’s a $1,200 check coming’
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow didn't want to talk about the human toll of the coronavirus pandemic and attempted to move the conversation from the more than 1,000 Americans a day dying from COVID-19 to a new stimulus package that will include another $1200 check for taxpayers.
Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Kudlow tried to tamp down talk about California, Florida, Arizona and Texas seeing a frightening increase in coronavirus deaths.
Saying, "Most of the states are doing rather well," Kudlow continued, "I'm happy to report Ambassador Deborah Birx, who is the leader on our virus task force, she's reporting now on these virus hot spots states, the three or four of them are showing early signs of plateauing. Let us hope and pray that that is the case."
2020 Election
Trump health official cornered by CNN’s Tapper for failure to get COVID-19 testing up to speed
On CNN's "State of the Union," host Jake Tapper put one of Donald Trump's top health advisers continually on the spot by pressing him on why the administration hasn't done everything within its power to get COVID-19 testing up to speed as the health crisis continues unabated.
Speaking with Admiral Brett Giroir, Tapper confronted the Assistant Secretary for Health over the fact that the public is still unable to be tested and get results quickly -- telling him it is late July and little progress is being made.
"Are you happy where testing is right now?" Tapper asked.
"I'm never going to be happy until we have this under control and we're going to continue to push every single day to improve the testing, the type of testing that we have in the rapidity of turnaround," Giroir replied. "Where we see the growth is in point of care, we'll have about 50 million tests available in August, about 65 million in September"
2020 Election
Republicans fear being ‘steamrolled’ in election as COVID-19 limits their ability to campaign: report
According to a report in the Washington Post, Republican officials are becoming resigned to losing the Senate because COVID-19 restrictions on public appearances are crippling the campaigns of some of their most embattled candidates hoping to hang onto their jobs.
With an unpopular Donald Trump at the top of the ticket, Republican candidates are desperate to get out among voters in their states to make a personal pitch for why they should be re-elected but the coronavirus, which is also hurting their party because of the administration's bungling, is keeping them at home and frustrated.