‘His dementia is obvious’: Internet mocks Trump for bragging he ‘aced’ a cognitive test

Back in November President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center. The White House never told the American people the real reason, claiming he was having a portion of his annual physical done early because he was going to be busy the following year.

POTUS health. WH says Saturday trip to hospital was “routine” & he’s “fine” despite break from past practices. Here is glimpse of Pres Trump and what appears to be WH physician Sean Conley getting into motorcade. Watch. (h/t @WinstonNBC) pic.twitter.com/8ZynFF2ytQ — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) November 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday night the President admitted to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that “recently” at Walter Reed he had been given a “cognitive test,” and, he claimed, “aced it.” He added his doctors were “very surprised.”

“I actually took one, when I uh, very recently when, I uh, when I was you know the radical left was saying, ‘Is he all there? Is he all there?’ I proved I was all there, because I aced it,” Trump, sounding as if he realized he should not have mentioned it, told Hannity. “I aced the test.”

The President went on to say his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, “should take the same exact test, a very standard test. I took it at Walter Reed Medical Center in front of doctors and they were very surprised. They said, ‘That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did.’”

Trump bizarrely bragged to Hannity that he “aced” a cognitive test he took at Walter Reed. Doctors “were very surprised. They said, ‘That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did.'” Is this a normal thing to do during a physical? pic.twitter.com/V1Xm4CQGhI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As many on social media noted, acing a cognitive test is not something to brag about. The test is often administered amid concerns.

The Washington Post notes that back in January of 2018, Trump took “the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is designed to detect mild cognitive issues, largely in older people. The 10-minute exam asks patients to identify animals in pictures, draw a clock, and perform basic word-recall exercises.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On social media some expressed concern over the president’s health, suggesting he might have suffered a stroke last year. Others noted the American people deserve to be told more about his health. And many mocked Trump for bragging about the test.

TEARS, THIS WAS THE TEST LMFAO, A CHILD COULD DO THIS https://t.co/WmyO5HyREK pic.twitter.com/sRm27BsqP3 — Cornel Flows (@FlowsAndolini) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if it were true, “the doctors were *very* surprised I passed a cognitive test” is not really the slam dunk the president thinks it is. https://t.co/7hk0LAFxcZ — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is this moron permitted to be in charge of the nuclear codes? https://t.co/EsfcPjNmEY — Jag (@jjeffg99) July 10, 2020

A stroke-like incident (see secret trip to Walter Reed) would require a cognitive test, no?

And a doc may be very happy to see a patient able to successfully identify a farm animal, count to 20, or tell a circle from a square.

Amazed, even, when the patient was a known idiot. — Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I watched this interview tonight live and was shocked that President Trump revealed that he had recently taken a cognitive test at Walter Reed. Wow. We obviously need to know more about that visit. https://t.co/rWvdAItgZ8 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 10, 2020

Trump stumbles & spills his Walter Reed trip included a cognitive test. His trip was urgent, prob after he was incoherent & prob included a sequential MRI. He’s clueless a/b how bad he sounds w/ “The Doctors were very surprised.” His dementia is obvious & they are carrying him https://t.co/TNXfIHOWn1 — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump passed his cognitive test at Walter Reed. The Doctors put it on a table and he walked right past it. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 10, 2020

My mother aced the last cognitive test she was given. Shortly before she died at the beginning of last year, the nurse asked “Who is the president?” My mother’s last words, proving her absolute mental clarity to the end were, “Trump–I hate him.” — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 10, 2020

Could *YOU* “ace” Trump’s cognitive test? 1) Where are we right now? 2) What is today’s date? 3) Can you draw a clock that shows the time as ten past eleven? 4) Can you identify pictures of 3 animals? 5) Can you draw a picture of a cube? — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Good morning! I woke up early to cram for my cognitive test. — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) July 10, 2020

Lmao — the #SupremeLoser trump is BRAGGING about his cognitive test at Walter Reed, saying he “aced” it. I don’t think “they didn’t say I was crazy to my face” is something to be bragging about, tbh. SAD!pic.twitter.com/TtwmRtBCAR — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wish me luck in taking my cognitive test today and if I don’t ace it I’ll be crushed. I just can’t let @realDonaldTrump be smarter than me. I’ve studied so hard — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 10, 2020

It makes me think that mysterious run to Walter Reed last fall was actually for a stroke. His shirt was open when he got in the limo, so it suggested some sort of cardiac event. A stroke would fit, and that would prompt a cognitive test as well. — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) July 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT