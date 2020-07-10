Quantcast
‘His dementia is obvious’: Internet mocks Trump for bragging he ‘aced’ a cognitive test

Published

3 mins ago

on

- Commentary

Back in November President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center. The White House never told the American people the real reason, claiming he was having a portion of his annual physical done early because he was going to be busy the following year.

Thursday night the President admitted to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that “recently” at Walter Reed he had been given a “cognitive test,” and, he claimed, “aced it.” He added his doctors were “very surprised.”

“I actually took one, when I uh, very recently when, I uh, when I was you know the radical left was saying, ‘Is he all there? Is he all there?’ I proved I was all there, because I aced it,” Trump, sounding as if he realized he should not have mentioned it, told Hannity. “I aced the test.”

The President went on to say his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, “should take the same exact test, a very standard test. I took it at Walter Reed Medical Center in front of doctors and they were very surprised. They said, ‘That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did.’”

As many on social media noted, acing a cognitive test is not something to brag about. The test is often administered amid concerns.

The Washington Post notes that back in January of 2018, Trump took “the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is designed to detect mild cognitive issues, largely in older people. The 10-minute exam asks patients to identify animals in pictures, draw a clock, and perform basic word-recall exercises.”

On social media some expressed concern over the president’s health, suggesting he might have suffered a stroke last year. Others noted the American people deserve to be told more about his health. And many mocked Trump for bragging about the test.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
