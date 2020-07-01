‘His world is falling apart’: Art of the Deal coauthor warns Trump is ‘deteriorating rapidly’

On Wednesday, “The Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz warned that President Donald Trump is “deteriorating rapidly” under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, civil rights protests, and collapsing poll numbers, and said that “his world is falling apart.”

“The question is what happens when he just can’t tolerate it anymore,” tweeted Schwartz. “He’s very close.”

Imagine the stress Trump is experiencing. His world is falling apart. Limited as he already is, he’s clearly deteriorating rapidly. The question is what happens when he just can’t tolerate it anymore. He’s very close. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) July 1, 2020

Schwartz, who helped Trump write his famous business negotiation book, has long warned about the president’s destructive psyche, calling him a “psychopath” who is motivated by an “insatiable narcissistic hunger” and a “need to dominate.”