Quantcast
Connect with us

Historian Doris Kerns Goodwin hands Trump an impossible task if he wants to win the presidency in 2020

Published

1 min ago

on

Presidential historian Doris Kerns Goodwin revealed a crucial task all presidents must accomplish to get reelected, particularly in a time of crisis.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt on Sunday, Kerns Goodwin explained that the country faces several major issues, and most Americans are searching for a way to move forward together.

“In some ways, the triple crisis we’re facing between the pandemic and economic fallout and search for racial injustice is a leader we’re hoping to have the ability and skills and temperament to mobilize all the national resources to provide national direction and to bring the country together,” she said. “I mean, in those other times of crisis, when I think about the Depression in World War II, what mattered and the reason it worked was that FDR understood that he had to do action, he had to move.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that former President Herbert Hoover couldn’t change his belief that the federal government shouldn’t be involved, so when the country fell into an even deeper depression, he didn’t come to people’s aid.

“Every now and then, Hoover would say there is an uptick in the economy and stock market. We’ll be all right,” she recalled. “To deny the realities of the moment when you’re a leader in crisis is one of the real problems because the ground will catch up with you. And then what FDR does, he’s a governor in New York, and it left to the governors to take action as it has here, as well and he starts the first unemployment insurance. We never had that before. He starts public works jobs. He takes responsibility for dealing with the crisis, and that catapults him. When he runs, Hoover has to defend he had not done what he should.”

Kerns Goodwin explained that the collective action, where people came together for the central goal of saving the country in a time of crisis, was the key to dealing with the crises, “much less a triple crisis.”

“President Trump had thought he had the power to decide when economies could open again, and he made this comment saying, ‘This will be the hardest decision I’ve ever made. I hope to God I get it right,'” she recalled. “It went to the governors, but instead of supporting the governors in a national strategy where we wear masks and social distancing to come out of this together, it became a decisive issue.”

Hunt asked Kerns Goodwin if she thinks Trump is capable of learning from the mistakes of the first six months and applying them to a strategy that could help save the economy and lives along with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I mean, we keep waiting for that to happen, but I think the qualities necessary are threefold,” Kerns Goodwin explained. “One, you need humility. You have to acknowledge that you don’t know everything and you’ll make mistakes, and you have to acre knowledge mistakes. People go with you when you do that.”

She recalled that when former President John F. Kennedy admitted he made a mistake with the Bay of Pigs, support for him went up.

“People are suffering and feel pain,” she continued. “They need the leader to somehow absorb that pain. And maybe most importantly, the ambition for self, which may propel a lot of people into leadership at the beginning. [It] has to become something larger — an ambition for the good of all for the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that former President Abraham Lincoln he was told ahead of the 1864 reelection that he would never win because he needed to call a peace conference together to bring the states back together.

“H said he said, ‘I want to win that reelection to be sure that what I’ve done so far is in the minds of the people,'” she quoted. “But, he said, ‘I would be dammed in Hell in eternity if I were to return Black warriors to slavery.’ So, they thought he would never win. As it turns out, the Battle of Atlanta happened, and the mood of the North changed, but he won the twin goals of emancipation and union intact. But that’s the moment when you have to be willing to realize that your election has to be tied to the good of the country, or it’s going to make everything worse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump never admits when he’s wrong, nor has he been able to empathize with those suffering amid the economic problems, COVID-19 pandemic and battle for true equality.

See the fascinating discussion below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech is remarkably similar to monologues from Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Axios captured some of the key quotes from President Donald Trump's Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore on Saturday and compared it to the monologues from Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the past week.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump's team dealt with at least three cases of plagiarism, including the most egregious, the Republican National Convention speech given by Melania Trump, which quoted word-for-word first lady Michelle Obama's speech. While the weekend speech wasn't quite as bad as that, it certainly borrowed some themes from Carlson.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Kill ’em’: Texas GOP powerbroker Steve Hotze left governor a voicemail demanding Guard ‘shoot to kill’ protesters

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

In the days after George Floyd's killing in police custody in Minneapolis last month, as massive protests against police brutality spread across Texas and other states, conservative power broker Steve Hotze of Houston called Gov. Greg Abbott's chief of staff to pass along a message.

"I want you to give a message to the governor," Hotze told Abbott's chief of staff, Luis Saenz, in a voicemail. "I want to make sure that he has National Guard down here and they have the order to shoot to kill if any of these son-of-a-bitch people start rioting like they have in Dallas, start tearing down businesses — shoot to kill the son of a bitches. That’s the only way you restore order. Kill 'em. Thank you."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

County Republican Party votes to censure Texas governor Greg Abbott over failed response to coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

The Ector County Republican Party voted Saturday to censure Gov. Greg Abbott, accusing him of overstepping his authority in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, while state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, called for a special session so lawmakers could have a say in how Texas proceeds amid soaring caseloads.

The party executive committee in Ector County, home to Odessa, passed the censure resolution 10-1, with one abstention and three voting members who were not present, according to the chairperson, Tisha Crow. She said she was among those who supported the resolution, which accuses Abbott of violating five party principles related to his exercise of executive power during the pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image