Hong Kong government orders schools to remove books breaching new security law
Hong Kong’s government on Monday ordered schools to review and remove any books that might breach a sweeping new security law that Beijing imposed last week on the restless city.
“In accordance with the four types of offenses clearly stipulated in the law, the school management and teachers should review teaching and learning materials in a timely manner, including books,” the Education Bureau said.
“If they find outdated content or content that may concern the four aforementioned offenses, they should remove them,” the bureau added.
Last week China enacted a security law outlawing four national security crimes: subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.
Authorities promptly declared political views espousing independence or self-autonomy would be viewed as illegal under the new law.
The order for schools to review and remove any contraband books comes two days after Hong Kong’s libraries said they were also pulling titles deemed to breach the law for a review.
Among those withdrawn from shelves was one by prominent activist Joshua Wong, another by pro-democracy lawmaker Tanya Chan and multiple other titles written by Chin Wan, a scholar who is seen as the godfather of a “localist” movement advocating greater self-determination for the city.
Hong Kong has some of Asia’s best universities and a campus culture where topics that would be taboo on the mainland are still discussed and written about.
But Beijing has made clear it wants education in the city to become more “patriotic” especially after a year of huge, often violent and largely youth-led pro-democracy protests.
(AFP)
2020 Election
Trump campaign vows to defend famous statue of Jesus — that’s located in Brazil
President Donald Trump's campaign is making a solemn vow to supporters that he will never allow the destruction of iconic statues located in foreign countries.
The Daily Beast reports that the Trump campaign over the weekend sent out a new ad featuring a photo of the Cristo Redentor in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro and informed supporters that "WE WILL PROTECT THIS."
The Cristo Redentor is perhaps the most famous landmark in all of Brazil, but apparently no one on the Trump campaign realized that the statue was not located in the United States.
Breaking Banner
COVID-infected Kim Guilfoyle attended a ‘maskless’ Hamptons party — and attendees are ‘freaking out’: report
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of first son Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend shortly before President Donald Trump delivered a speech at Mount Rushmore.
Sources tell the New York Post that both Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. recently attended a "maskless" party at the Hamptons on Long Island, and that attendees are "freaking out" over news of her COVID-19 infection.
Breaking Banner
Fox News regrets ‘mistakenly’ editing Donald Trump out of photo with Jeffrey Epstein
Fox News on Monday confirmed that the network had edited President Donald Trump out of a photo in which he appeared with convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The incident occurred during a broadcast on Sunday covering the arrest of Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell.
In a statement to Raw Story on Monday, Fox News said that it regretted "mistakenly" excluding Trump from the photo.
“On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during FOX News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell," the statement said. "We regret the error.”