Hong Kong set to become a new Tibet, says exiled leader
Hong Kong is heading toward the same fate as Tibet after China imposed a new security law that criminalises calls for independence, the leader of the exiled Tibetan government has told AFP.
Lobsang Sangay said China was deceiving Hong Kong the same way it cheated Tibetan people in 1951 when it promised autonomy.
Sangay said China promised to uphold the will of the Tibetan people under a 17-point agreement signed seven decades ago but instead unleashed an oppressive rule, undermining the former Himalayan kingdom’s freedoms.
“If you follow the Chinese occupation of Tibet and (events) thereafter you see it is being replicated in Hong Kong,” the 51-year-old told AFP from Dharamsala, India where the exiled government is based and Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has his home.
“One country, two systems was promised to Tibet….But right after signature of Tibetan officials, under duress, each of the provisions of the 17-point agreement was violated.
“So that’s what you see in Hong Kong. Basic law was promised to people in Hong Kong but what you see is a violation of all the provisions that were promised.”
The Harvard-educated leader also criticized the security law which China enacted last week for the semi-autonomous city of around 7.5 million people.
The legislation, which has faced international criticism, criminalizes dissenting opinions such as calls for independence or autonomy.
– ‘Verify, verify, verify’ –
“People in Hong Kong are pursuing what is rightfully theirs — basic human rights and democracy,” he said.
“What you see (in Hong Kong) already took place in Tibet. We have been victims of a national security law. Unfortunately, it is being introduced and implemented in Hong Kong.”
Sangay, whose government-in-exile in the Indian Himalayas is fiercely opposed by China, also warned India not to trust Beijing’s claims on the long-standing border dispute.
India and China have been locked in their worst border standoff in decades. Twenty Indian troops were killed in a hand-to-hand battle with Chinese forces dying in the Ladakh region last month.
Following diplomatic and military talks, India on Monday claimed Chinese troops were taking down tents and other infrastructure from along the contested border.
“De-escalation is good, pulling back troops is good. But we always say verify, verify, verify, then only trust China. We hope deescalation is real. We hope there is no another front opening up soon.”
The border dispute between the nuclear-armed neighbors has raged for more than six decades. The two sides fought a frontier war in 1962 and there have been frequent clashes since.
“The expansionist drive (of China) that we have been seeing for centuries is what we witnessed at the border of India and China in Galwan,” Sangay said.
“We don’t want war. We want peace in the region. But I think China wants to be the number one in the world and number one definitely in Asia with no or a distant number two.”
Sangay said he supported an Indian government ban on Chinese apps including WeChat, which is widely used by Tibetans around the world to communicate with families back home. China has banned all other platforms.
“For the last six or seven years I have been discouraging people from using WeChat primarily because of security concerns. It is compromised. They can listen to it and your relatives can get into trouble.
“I am sure Tibetans will find other alternatives to communicate with relatives back home,” said the Tibetan leader.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Mary Trump reveals shockingly cheap Christmas gifts from Trump and ex-wife Ivana
Among the many bizarre and telling revelations in Mary Trump's forthcoming family tell-all is an anecdote about a Christmas gift from her uncle and his former wife.
President Donald Trump and his family members have unsuccessfully tried to block his niece's memoir, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” but excerpts are already coming out ahead of the book's July 14 publication.
2020 Election
‘Ironic if Donald’s SATs were taken by someone in Kenya’: Internet piles on Trump over charge he cheated to get into college
According to the bombshell new book about Donald Trump, penned by his niece Mary, the president got a boost to getting onto college by paying someone else to take his SATs.
In her book, "Too Much and Never Enough," the daughter of one of the president's brothers wrote that, "Donald Trump paid someone to take a precollegiate test, the SAT, on his behalf. The high score the proxy earned for him, Ms. Trump adds, helped the young Mr. Trump to later gain admittance as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school," according to the New York Times.
FBI chief says China has preferences in US election
The head of the FBI said Tuesday that China is pushing its preferences in the US election as part of broad intelligence operations, whose economic impact he called unprecedented.
Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, did not say whether China backed either President Donald Trump or his presumptive Democratic rival Joe Biden, both of whom have harshly criticized Beijing.
"China's malign foreign influence campaign targets our policies, our positions, 24/7, 365 days a year," Wray said at the Hudson Institute.
"So it's not an election-specific threat; it's really more of an all-year, all-the-time threat. But certainly that has implications for elections and they certainly have preferences that go along with that."