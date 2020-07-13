‘Horrifying disregard of the lives of others’: Ted Cruz slammed for refusing to wear a mask

Although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has recently encouraged mask wearing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, some far-right Republicans are still reluctant to wear face masks in public. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, according to AmericaBlog reporter John Aravosis, wasn’t wearing a mask at all during an American Airlines flight from Houston to Dallas on Sunday, July 12 — which is a violation of the airline’s rules.

Aravosis tweeted, “I just confirmed that Ted Cruz went the entire one-hour-eight-minute flight from Houston to Dallas and never put on his mask. So he wasn’t just drinking coffee for a minute.”

Cruz’ defenders have argued that the senator was photographed on the flight when he was drinking coffee. But Twitter user @hossehenad explained, “For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it’s not hard to have a mask on and undo one side to take a sip then put it back on. Most people take their time drinking coffee.”

I just confirmed that Ted Cruz went the entire one-hour-eight-minute flight from Houston to Dallas and never put on his mask. so he wasn’t just drinking coffee for a minute. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 13, 2020

For those asking, this was on an @AmericanAir flight — their policy clearly states that masks should be worn on the flight. pic.twitter.com/CyG1GG5H8n — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

And I just confirmed that none of the American flight attendants on the flight said anything to Cruz about him not wearing a mask, in clear violation of American’s rules. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 13, 2020

For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it’s not hard to have a mask on and undo one side to take a sip then put it back on. Most people take their time drinking coffee. Also, here’s a photo of him sitting outside the gate: pic.twitter.com/C7cbm3pQH0 — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

Texas is among the Sun Belt states that is suffering a troubling surge in COVID-19 infections, and Cruz is being lambasted on social media for not wearing a mask during the flight. Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, tweeted, “Horrifying disregard of the lives of others by both Texas US Senator Ted Cruz and @AmericanAir.”

Horrifying disregard of the lives of others by both Texas US Senator Ted Cruz and @AmericanAir. — Marc Perrone (@Marc_Perrone) July 13, 2020

Here are some more angry reactions:

Definitely not flying on @AmericanAir as long as it’s not requiring masks. — Rantidote (@jkornack) July 13, 2020

@tedcruz fine with infecting other people. — Suzanne Tyrpak – Bye Don 🌊 (@SuzanneTyrpak) July 13, 2020

It sure isn’t. I had to wear a mask my whole first aid class, pretty easy to pull it down take a drink and put it back on — Kristen St Denis (@kristenstdenis) July 13, 2020

@AmericanAir passengers are buying tickets believing fellow passengers will wear masks. If an airline allows any passenger to travel maskless, there needs to be an immediate announcement that it’s happening, along with time to deplane, plus a credit for the inconvenience. — Cameron Bishopp Davis (@BishoppDavis) July 13, 2020

Nope! They obviously don’t care about the other ppl around them, even the ones who elected them! — Tina 💙 #DemCastAL (@TNTArtbyTina) July 13, 2020

They should never have allowed him on the plane. Anyone who was on the flight & comes down with Covid needs to sue them. — Joan Smith (@SmithUsmith) July 13, 2020

I hate these people. Shame on @AmericanAir ! This is why people should avoid flying when the airline won’t do its part to keep you safe! — MDWow! (@madwells) July 13, 2020

Ted Cruz doesn’t have any class. So that makes the rest of us higher class….😷👍 — Lucy “Dog with a Bone” (@lglinsure) July 13, 2020

Rules need to be the same for EVERYONE, regardless of politics/money. He should have been thrown off & if they don’t treat everyone the same, they may be opening themselves up to discrimination claims by those already thrown off of planes for exactly those reasons. Grow Up Cruz — Freddie (Frederica) (@fredschll) July 13, 2020

unacceptable @AmericanAir. Do better. Enforce mask wearing for EVERYONE or not at all. There’s no two ways about it. — Susan Jane (@🏡, 😷) (@sjstill) July 13, 2020

That’s exactly why I’m not interested in flying, right now. The airlines won’t and can’t control face mask wearing while airborne or probably under any circumstances. PERIOD. — Capt M J Singleton 🇺🇸 (@NavyCaptRet63XX) July 13, 2020

Corporations don’t have a heart. Neither do Republicans like Ted Cruz. — Lazy Circles (@LazyCircles) July 13, 2020

@tedcruz is entitled. And he loves FEELING entitled. And he has NO humility to even think💭: “How great that I fly for free & I get VIP treatment” paid for by taxpayers. And he revels in THINKING “noone is the boss of me b/c I have power”. @tedcruz … not for much longer … — A. Cook (@acook5ct) July 13, 2020

Don’t let him board @AmericanAir – this is an airline to avoid if they aren’t strict on masks — Theresa (@stgh386) July 13, 2020