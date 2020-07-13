Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Horrifying disregard of the lives of others’: Ted Cruz slammed for refusing to wear a mask

Published

1 min ago

on

Although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has recently encouraged mask wearing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, some far-right Republicans are still reluctant to wear face masks in public. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, according to AmericaBlog reporter John Aravosis, wasn’t wearing a mask at all during an American Airlines flight from Houston to Dallas on Sunday, July 12 — which is a violation of the airline’s rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aravosis tweeted, “I just confirmed that Ted Cruz went the entire one-hour-eight-minute flight from Houston to Dallas and never put on his mask. So he wasn’t just drinking coffee for a minute.”

Cruz’ defenders have argued that the senator was photographed on the flight when he was drinking coffee. But Twitter user @hossehenad explained, “For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it’s not hard to have a mask on and undo one side to take a sip then put it back on. Most people take their time drinking coffee.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas is among the Sun Belt states that is suffering a troubling surge in COVID-19 infections, and Cruz is being lambasted on social media for not wearing a mask during the flight. Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, tweeted, “Horrifying disregard of the lives of others by both Texas US Senator Ted Cruz and @AmericanAir.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some more angry reactions:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump is shockingly losing voters in these 4 red states

Published

1 min ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Recent polls have given President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign very little reason for optimism. Poll after poll has shown Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. Biden is quite competitive in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Arizona and Virginia, but the most shocking part is how well the centrist Democrat is performing in some red states that Trump decisively won in 2016. Of course, any smart Democratic strategist realizes that the last thing Biden should become is overconfident, and one should never underestimate the GOP’s capacity for voter suppression — especially when it comes to communities of color. But if recent polls are any indication, Biden has a shot at victory even in some red states.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pence claims on coronavirus second wave ‘proved wrong in nearly every way’ less than a month later: analysis

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence's claims about a second wave of coronavirus has been proven completely wrong less than a month later.

The vice president argued in a Wall Street Journal editorial June 16 that no second wave of the deadly pandemic would emerge, but the Washington Post's Philip Bump found only that claim to be accurate -- and only on a technicality.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Couple arrested after being caught on video brutally attacking female Black hotel employee

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Two people who were caught on surveillance video in a suspected racially-motivated assault of a Black woman at a hotel in Connecticut have been arrested, WFSB reports.

Philip Samer and Emily Orbay were arrested in Brooklyn, New York, by U.S. marshals and will be extradited to Connecticut. Sarner was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and "intimidation based on bigotry and bias." Orbay was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image