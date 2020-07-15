House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy begged Trump not to pardon Roger Stone because it would hurt Republicans

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) begged President Donald Trump not to pardon Roger Stone, according to a claim from the convicted felon whose sentence was commuted last week.

According to Politico, Stone appeared on a podcast hosted by Charlie Kirk, saying that Republican officials knew that it would cause problems for Republicans seeking reelection in November.

“Congressman Matt Gaetz from my home state of Florida, who I know was out there when Kevin McCarthy and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) were arguing against any clemency for Roger Stone because it might cost the Republicans seats,” Stone said. “I know that Matt Gaetz was standing tall, both privately and in public, on my behalf.”

Politico cited a source who confirmed that McCarthy and Stefanik told Trump while on Air Force One that it would be a problem.

They weren’t the only Republicans who came out against the “get out of jail free” card for Stone.

“Of those who did speak, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called it “unprecedented, historic corruption” and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said he disagreed with the decision. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), on the other hand, endorsed Trump’s commutation decision, saying it was appropriate because Stone was a first-time non-violent offender,” noted Politico.

