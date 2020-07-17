House mate says Amber Heard faked injuries for blackmail
A live-in friend who witnessed Johnny Depp’s tumultuous marriage to Amber Heard told the Hollywood actor’s libel trial Friday the actress faked her injuries in order to blackmail him.
The “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise star is suing the publisher and executive editor of Britain’s The Sun newspaper in London’s High Court over a 2018 story branding him a “wife beater”.
The Sun says it can prove the 57-year-old abused the 34-year-old model and actress on 14 occasions before their two-year marriage fell apart in 2017.
Depp kicked off proceedings last week by admitting he told Heard after a particularly stormy encounter the two were “a crime scene waiting to happen”.
But the focus shifted from the actor’s alleged tendency to smash things up while high or drunk to Heard’s credibility as Depp’s various bodyguards and staff took the stand this week.
Depp’s childhood friend Isaac Baruch — an artist who lived in the couple’s five penthouse apartment complex in Los Angeles — said pictures of Heard’s injuries leaked to the media were “phoney baloney”.
“She had filed a fraudulent domestic violence claim to push her hand and extort and blackmail him in the divorce,” Baruch said.
– ‘Not a single bruise’ –
One photo in question shows the right side of Heard’s face around her eye covered in red markings.
But Depp’s friend said he saw Heard from “12 inches away” the next day and her skin was clear.
“I didn’t see a single bruise, redness, mark or the red tinted cellphone imprint that was advertised in (magazines). Nothing. Not anything,” Baruch said.
Lawyer Sasha Wass, representing The Sun’s publishers News Group Newspapers (NGN), tried to cast Baruch as an unreliable witness who depended on Depp for his livelihood.
She noted that Depp gave Baruch free accommodation and tens of thousand of dollars a year in living expenses.
Wass also asked how Baruch could be sure Heard was not covering up her bruises with makeup.
Baruch said he was “100 percent sure” because he saw Heard four more times over the next three days.
“I saw no marks of any kind on either side of the face,” he said.
– ‘I hid it’ –
Heard has been attending the hearings daily but will only enter the witness box for the first time Monday.
She can expect to be grilled by Depp’s lawyer about whether she had staged or otherwise misrepresented any of the photos of her face submitted to court.
The Sun’s lawyers said they received a notice from Depp’s team Friday claiming that around 20 of the images had been “adapted or manipulated”.
Depp’s lawyers said the picture Baruch was being asked about had been “photoshopped”.
Judge Andrew Nicol agreed to look into the matter further next week.
But Wass presented an audio recording in which Heard told one of her staff that she covered up her bruises in public.
“I hid it from everyone,” Heard said in the undated recording played in court.
The case was adjourned until Monday.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Ammon Bundy caught on video shoving city employee as scuffle breaks out at Idaho mask meeting
A planned meeting among city officials in Caldwell, Idaho, was canceled after things turned physical after protesters showed up to challenge a potential mask mandate.
Video obtained by KTVB shows militia leader Ammon Bundy and others arguing with building employees before forcing their way inside.
"You're gonna cancel the meeting, or you're gonna let us in, or you're gonna call the officers to arrest us," Bundy says in the video.
Breaking Banner
Double-dipping spotted among PPP healthcare loan recipients
Healthcare providers have faced significant challenges during the pandemic, but it was still surprising to see that sector show up as the largest recipient of assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program. That’s because hospitals and other providers were already receiving tens of billions of dollars in federal aid from other CARES Act programs.
To the growing list of PPP defects, we can add: double-dipping by healthcare recipients.
Take the case of Bronxcare, which operates a number of health facilities in New York City. Two of its units were revealed to have gotten PPP loans worth $2 to $5 million each (the amounts were disclosed as ranges). Previously, it received more than $100 million from the HHS Provider Relief Fund.
Breaking Banner
Japan venues secured for delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics: organizers
Tokyo 2020 organisers said Friday they have secured all the venues needed to hold the Olympics next summer, clearing a major hurdle to hosting the event postponed over the coronavirus.
Refunds for ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled games will begin in late 2020, they added.
Tokyo 2020 reported the progress during an online meeting with the International Olympic Committee, confirming that the delayed Games will use all the venues originally booked for the event.
The 2021 event schedule will also be largely the same as the original, except for small changes made for logistical reasons, said Hidemasa Nakamura, Tokyo 2020 games delivery officer.